A large grass fire has broken out at the Olive Pit Mine in Irwindale. While the cause of the fire is unclear at present, it has been determined to be a three-acre grass fire. Irwindale grass fire: Huge blaze breaks out at Olive Pit Mine, cause under investigation (Unsplash - representational image)

Sharing a video on X, SGVCityWatch wrote, “A 3 acre grass fire is being handled here at the Olive Pit Mine in Irwindale. The cause is likely under investigation, but given the time of year, fireworks might be a likely ignition source.”