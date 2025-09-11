'Iryna Zarutska's murder...': Charlie Kirk's last post on Charlotte stabbing resurfaces after UVU assassination

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Tuesday afternoon. His death was confirmed by President Donald Trump, who was close to the pro-MAGA influencer. Kirk was at the UVU for his 'America Comeback Tour' event. U.S. right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd shortly before he was shot at a Utah Valley University.(via REUTERS)

Following Kirk's death, the 31-year-old's last X post has gone viral. Kirk had commented on the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month. The event has gained renewed national attention after the suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr, was charged with the killing.

"If we want things to change, it's 100% necessary to politicize the senseless murder of Iryna Zarutska because it was politics that allowed a savage monster with 14 priors to be free on the streets to kill her," Kirk wrote.

The death of Zarutska has been a topic of discussion over the last few weeks, especially after the CCTV footage of the transit railway when the shooting took place was released on social media.

The video showed the suspect, DeCarlos Brown, seated behind Zarutska, before he rose and slits her throat. Iryna Zarutska can be seen in the video collapsing and falling off her seat.

Charlie Kirk's death: What we know so far

Charlie Kirk was shot while he was speaking at a rally in Utah Valley University. It was the start of his 'American Comeback Tour' where he was slated to speak at various colleges and universities over the next few months.

Also read: Charlie Kirk net worth: How rich is Trump ally who was shot at Utah university

Kirk was shot while he was answering a question. A video surfaced that shows blood spilling out of the 31-year-old after he was shot. The suspect in the shooting is still at large.

Initially, Utah Valley University reported that the shooter had been taken into custody. A video also showed the police nabbing an old man from the site of the shooting. However, the university later retracted the statement, saying that the detained individual is not the suspect.

As of now, the suspect remains at large, and a manhunt is on.