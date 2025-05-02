Is a COVID test required for domestic air travel in the US?

US citizens no longer have to go through a COVID-19 test before domestic air travel within the United States. Since May 12, 2023, travellers haven’t been asked to produce their approved COVID-19 vaccination certificate before boarding a domestic flight. Before flying domestically within the US, US citizens are no longer required to take the COVID-19 test. Travellers have not been required to show their authorised COVID-19 immunisation certificate before boarding a domestic flight since May 12, 2023.(HT Photo/Praful Gangurde)

Also read: Tea towns to untouched villages, Japan to UAE: Budget trips that travellers in China are taking this May Day holiday

As of today, there is no mandate from any airline requiring a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for domestic flights in the US. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends that everyone be fully vaccinated before travelling. Either way, you won't need to provide proof of vaccination for domestic flights within the country.

What about international flights?

Not only domestic flights but also international flights have been allowing passengers to travel to the US without having to produce any vaccination certificates since May 12, 2023. As per the CDC, "On May 9, 2023, the President issued a Proclamation providing that the vaccination requirements for noncitizen nonimmigrant air travelers contained in the ‘Presidential Proclamation Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic’ will be terminated effective at 12:01 am EDT on May 12, 2023.”

When did the requirement begin?

The requirement to show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and a negative coronavirus test before boarding flights – both domestic and international – began on November 8, 2021, as the major waves of the pandemic passed and air travel was once again safe to avail by everybody.

Also read: US prepares for potential pandemic as new virus spreads in all 50 states amid ‘human transmission’ concerns

Do airlines still disinfect the cabins?

Several airlines still disinfect the cabins between flights to help reduce any spread of any germs or viruses, including COVID-19. Since this became a standard procedure during the pandemic, it is still in practice as the process ensures a clean and sanitary cabin environment for the passengers to board and enjoy their travelling experience to the fullest.