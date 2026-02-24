Is Cancun safe to visit? List of tourist destinations in Mexico under US security alert

The United States Department of State issued a security alert as violence gripped several parts of Mexico following the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday. At least 25 members of Mexico's National Guard were killed in Jalisco state in subsequent clashes with criminal groups. 30 cartel members were also killed in the violence, said Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch. A screen showing canceled flights is seen at Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico. (AFP)

What the security alert said The alert, issued by the US Department of State Consulates Affairs, urged US citizens in affected areas to shelter in place.

"Due to ongoing security operations & related road blockages & criminal activity, U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place, as U.S. government staff in several locations are doing and will continue to do on Feb 23," the US Dept. of State Consular Affairs posted on X. "While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations- most domestic & int’l flights are cancelled in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta."

The US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico also shared a list of areas where Americans were advised to avoid nonessential travel, including several popular tourist destinations like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.