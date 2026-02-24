Is Cancun safe to visit? List of tourist destinations in Mexico under US security alert
Americans are advised to avoid nonessential travel to parts of Jalisco, Baja California, Quintana Roo, Nayarit, Sinaloa and other regions amid unrest.
The United States Department of State issued a security alert as violence gripped several parts of Mexico following the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday. At least 25 members of Mexico's National Guard were killed in Jalisco state in subsequent clashes with criminal groups. 30 cartel members were also killed in the violence, said Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch.
What the security alert said
The alert, issued by the US Department of State Consulates Affairs, urged US citizens in affected areas to shelter in place.
"Due to ongoing security operations & related road blockages & criminal activity, U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place, as U.S. government staff in several locations are doing and will continue to do on Feb 23," the US Dept. of State Consular Affairs posted on X. "While no airports have been closed, roadblocks have impacted airline operations- most domestic & int’l flights are cancelled in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta. All ride shares are suspended in Puerto Vallarta."
The US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico also shared a list of areas where Americans were advised to avoid nonessential travel, including several popular tourist destinations like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.
- Jalisco state (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara)
- Baja California state (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada)
- Quintana Roo State (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum)
- Nayarit State (including the Nuevo Nayarit/Nuevo Vallarta area near Puerta Vallarta)
- Sinola (including Mazatlan)
- Areas of Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Estado de Mexico, Michoacan, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Zacatecas States
The embassy added that "operations will be temporarily curtailed on toll roads in Puebla, Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Queretaro, Veracruz, and Mazatlan" due to blockades.
