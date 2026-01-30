Is Kevin Warsh 'Bitcoin friendly'? Trump's rumored Fed chair pick's comments on crypto resurface

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he will reveal Friday his pick for the US Federal Reserve chair who will replace Jerome Powell when the latter's term ends in May. Former U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh speaks during a monetary policy conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California. (REUTERS)

Though a name has not been confirmed, reports suggest that Kevin Warsh, the former Federal Reserve Governor, would be Trump's pick. Rumors that Warsh is the likely candidate picked up pace after CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported that Warsh had been spotted at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

The appointment of Warsh as the chair of the US Fed will come as positive news for investors in cryptocurrency, as he has generally spoken positively about it. Now, with the odds of Warsh replacing Jerome Powell in May rising, interest has spiked in Warsh's stance on bitcoin.

So, what has Kevin Warsh said about cryptocurrency? Will his appointment as Fed Chair be good news for crypto traders? Notably, Jerome Powell has been stringent with regulations on crypto, arguing that they do not have intrinsic value. Warsh, on the other hand, believes the opposite.

Kevin Warsh Views On Bitcoin As opposed to Powell arguing that cryptocurrencies have no value, Warsh has argued that they are "sustainable store of value, like gold." He had said, purportedly taking a dig at Jerome Powell, that crypto “doesn't make me uncomfortable.”

"Charlie Munger (former Fed Chair) attacked Bitcoin," Warsh had said in a 2025 interview. "He called it evil in part because it would undermine the Fed's ability to manage the economy.

"Or it could provide market discipline, or signal that things need to be fixed. Bitcoin does not make you nervous. Bitcoin does not make me nervous."

Here's a 2-minute clip from the interview: