Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland? Debunking pregnancy and wedding rumors
Rumors about Zendaya being pregnant with Tom Holland's child have emerged on social media.
Rumors claiming Zendaya is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Tom Holland are once again circulating online. The latest claims come after Hoops Crave posted on X, on Feb 7, stating that Zendaya was expecting a baby with Holland.
The post prompted confusion and debate among social media users. However, the account's bio clarified that it is a parody account, and it is not affiliated with Pop Crave. There is no factual evidence to support the pregnancy claims either.
Social media users were quick to push back. “Stop posting lies,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This has to be a joke.” Some reacted with humor, joking about Marvel finding its “next Spider-Man,” while others asked AI chatbot Grok to verify the claim.
Also Read: Tom Holland and Zendaya spice up summer romance with Indian meal on Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets in England; See pics
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been officially engaged. However, according to E! Online, there is no public wedding date announced, and reports indicate they’re not rushing into wedding plans due to busy schedules and a desire for privacy.
Old rumors
This is not the first time Zendaya has faced pregnancy rumors. According to International Business Times UK, speculation around her personal life has surfaced repeatedly since 2022, often sparked by viral photos or public appearances.
Most recently, a photograph taken in mid-January showing Zendaya posing with a fan during a casual outing in London reignited the discussion. The actress was seen wearing a long grey coat and layered winter clothing.
As the image spread across X, Reddit, and TikTok, some users questioned whether her appearance hinted at pregnancy.
Also Read: No one will get to see Zendaya's wedding dress? Here's what Law Roach said about her big day with Tom Holland
Many fans criticized the speculation, calling it intrusive and unfounded. On Reddit, several users rejected the rumors outright, arguing that it is inappropriate to analyze a woman’s body based on a single photograph. Others pointed out that winter clothing and loose layers are often misread online.
Work commitments remain unchanged
Zendaya is currently attached to several major projects, including Euphoria Season 3, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. No filming delays, production pauses, or schedule changes linked to pregnancy or maternity leave have been reported, per IBTimes UK.
In Hollywood, large-scale productions typically require early disclosure of any major personal or medical issues, making prolonged undisclosed absences unlikely.
Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has commented on the rumors, and their representatives have made no statements suggesting a pregnancy or wedding plans. At present, there is no verified information confirming that Zendaya is pregnant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.