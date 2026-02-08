Is Zendaya pregnant with Tom Holland? Debunking pregnancy and wedding rumors

Rumors claiming Zendaya is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Tom Holland are once again circulating online. The latest claims come after Hoops Crave posted on X, on Feb 7, stating that Zendaya was expecting a baby with Holland. This is not the first time Zendaya has faced pregnancy rumors. (Getty Images)

The post prompted confusion and debate among social media users. However, the account's bio clarified that it is a parody account, and it is not affiliated with Pop Crave. There is no factual evidence to support the pregnancy claims either.

Social media users were quick to push back. “Stop posting lies,” one user wrote, while another commented, “This has to be a joke.” Some reacted with humor, joking about Marvel finding its “next Spider-Man,” while others asked AI chatbot Grok to verify the claim.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been officially engaged. However, according to E! Online, there is no public wedding date announced, and reports indicate they’re not rushing into wedding plans due to busy schedules and a desire for privacy.