News / World News / Us News / Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Late paedophile filmed sex tapes of Trump, Clinton, Andrew, and Branson
Live

Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Late paedophile filmed sex tapes of Trump, Clinton, Andrew, and Branson

Jan 09, 2024 07:38 AM IST
Over 170 individuals tied to Epstein's list exposed.

This week, a flood of court documents about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been made public — one batch each day since Wednesday — after being kept secret for years.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

The documents reveal the names of many rich, famous and/or influential people who were connected to the financier and paedophile, such as royalty, politicians, billionaires and renowned scientists.

The records name more than 170 people who had some relationship with Epstein, either as his victims or his former employees. The rest of the documents are expected to be released soon.

Before, the people linked to the convicted criminal were only identified as “John Does” and “Jane Does,” but now their identities are exposed for the first time after a federal judge decided to unseal the records in December.

ALSO READ| Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew participated in an ‘underage orgy’ on Epstein's private Island

Alan Dershowitz, who was Epstein’s lawyer and friend, defended the people associated with the sex trafficker, saying, “None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret.”

“You could judge them for having shown bad judgment, but you can’t conclude that any accusations against them are true without hearing the evidence,” the former Harvard Law School professor said on Tuesday before the first set of documents was released.

Epstein took his own life in a federal prison in New York in 2019 while he was facing sex trafficking charges.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 09, 2024 07:28 AM IST

    Jeffrey Epstein's list: Fourth document reveals new photos of minor girls

    The recent revealing of Jeffrey Epstein's files on Monday unveiled photos from 2006 that seem to depict girls or minor women on his private island. These images also featured Epstein's longtime ‘madam’ and alleged accomplice, despite her previous denial of being present during that particular period.

  • Jan 09, 2024 07:27 AM IST

    Jeffrey Epstein's list: New Court doc reveals ‘Paedophile Island’ girls given Victoria’s Secret clothing

    According to the fourth set of court documents that were made public on Monday, Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious sex offender, provided Victoria’s Secret swimsuits and nightwear to the girls he brought to his ‘Paedophile Island’ and subjected them to a cycle of sexual abuse.

    Ransome, one of the girls who was on Epstein’s private island of Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands, shared, “All of the outfits — there were clothes that were provided on the island by Jeffrey Epstein, which were all Victoria’s Secret clothing: bikinis, nightwear.”

  • Jan 09, 2024 06:52 AM IST

    Jeffrey Epstein's list: Alleged sex tapes of Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson surface in new doc

    According to newly released court papers, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims alleged that former President Donald Trump regularly engaged in “sexual relations” with one of her friends at the deceased sex offender’s New York residence.

    The victim, Sarah Ransome, also said in a series of emails in 2016 that she had tapes of Epstein’s prominent associates — such as Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British tycoon Richard Branson having sex with an unidentified woman…..Read more

  • Jan 09, 2024 06:46 AM IST

    Jeffrey Epstein's list: Fourth batch of files released

    On Monday morning, the public got access to the fourth round of documents from Jeffrey Epstein's list. The notorious paedophile financier…..Read more

