Jeffrey Epstein list live updates: Late paedophile filmed sex tapes of Trump, Clinton, Andrew, and Branson

This week, a flood of court documents about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been made public — one batch each day since Wednesday — after being kept secret for years. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(AFP)

The documents reveal the names of many rich, famous and/or influential people who were connected to the financier and paedophile, such as royalty, politicians, billionaires and renowned scientists.

The records name more than 170 people who had some relationship with Epstein, either as his victims or his former employees. The rest of the documents are expected to be released soon.

Before, the people linked to the convicted criminal were only identified as “John Does” and “Jane Does,” but now their identities are exposed for the first time after a federal judge decided to unseal the records in December.

ALSO READ| Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew participated in an ‘underage orgy’ on Epstein's private Island

Alan Dershowitz, who was Epstein’s lawyer and friend, defended the people associated with the sex trafficker, saying, “None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret.”

“You could judge them for having shown bad judgment, but you can’t conclude that any accusations against them are true without hearing the evidence,” the former Harvard Law School professor said on Tuesday before the first set of documents was released.

Epstein took his own life in a federal prison in New York in 2019 while he was facing sex trafficking charges.