Jill Biden to be charged for ‘elder abuse' by DoJ amid Joe's cancer diagnosis? Trump hints at ‘autopen’ investigation

Jill Biden, the former First Lady, should be charged with “elder abuse” for keeping her husband Joe Biden's health issues under wraps, according to a senior Department of Justice official. Jill and Joe Biden(AP)

Leo Terrell, the assistant attorney general for civil rights' senior counselor, reacted after it was revealed that the ex-President had been diagnosed with severe prostate cancer.

Many speculated that this diagnosis, like his cognitive impairment, may have been concealed.

Taking to X, Terrell claimed that Jill Biden “knew about President Biden's health problems” but “still wanted him to run for President.”

“Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??” he wrote in another post. However, there are no reports if the DoJ is planning to file any criminal charges against Jill.

Trump's son reacts to Biden's cancer diagnose

Terrell's post coincided with other suggestions that Biden's cancer had been kept secret from the public. Medical professionals said it was “inconceivable” that the cancer could have gone unnoticed even though it may have spread for up to ten years.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” Don Trump Jr., his first son, inquired.

Donald Trump blasts Biden, vows to launch ‘autopen’ probe

Reacting to Biden's diagnosis, President Donald Trump stated that “Somebody is not telling the facts.”

Chastising Biden, Trump promised to investigate the usage of the autopen while in office.

“Biden — look, It’s a very sad thing what happened, but we’re going to start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew. I said, ‘There’s nobody that can want an open border. Nobody,'” Trump stated while speaking to media upon his arrival at the Capitol to assist in resolving the GOP's impasse on the reconciliation package. “And now I find out, that it wasn’t him. He autopenned it.”

Calling it “a very serious thing,” he asked, “Who was operating the autopen?” adding that “we had a president that didn’t sign anything.”

The US President went on to claim that Biden “autopenned almost anything.”

Trump further asked whether an autopen had any role in immigration policy, implying that advisers were closer to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) than Biden.