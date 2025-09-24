Jimmy Kimmel, Gavin Newsom's remarks on ICE resurface after Dallas shooting - What did they say?

Soon after a man opened fire outside an ICE facility in Dallas on Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel and California Governor Gavin Newsom's old comments on the agency have resurfaced. The Daily Mail cited sources to report that the shooting suspect who killed at least one person has been identified as Joshua Jahn. While officials did not confirm his identity, it was revealed that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jimmy Kimmel's old comments on ICE have resurfaced after the Dallas shooting(AFP)

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of five unspent bullets from the scene. One of them was marked with the words ‘ANTI ICE’.

Read More: 'Suspected sniper may have fired from nearby rooftop': First details surface about Dallas ICE facility shooter

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.” More updates will be forthcoming,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel and Gavin Newsom's old remarks about ICE have surfaced.

Meanwhile, Gov Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills last week, banning masking statewide. This was an effort to bar ICE agents from concealing their identities during raids. The DHS quickly condemned the California Democrat's move.

“Governor Gavin Newsom is fanning the flames of division, hatred and dehumanization of our law enforcement. At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signs unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“He signed this piece of legislation the same day his team made a menacing threat against Secretary Kristi Noem online. The violent rhetoric and demonization must stop. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by Newsom’s unconstitutional ban.”