Jordan Peterson family: All on Canadian author's wife, children and net worth amid akathisia diagnosis

Canadian author and psychologist Jordan Peterson has been diagnosed with a condition known as akathisia, which is frequently associated with specific psychiatric medications and can be profoundly distressing. Jordan Peterson is facing akathisia, a distressing condition often caused by psychiatric medications. His daughter disclosed that symptoms intensified after mold exposure and pneumonia. (Jordan Peterson | Instagram )

In a video shared on the social media platform X, Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, revealed that the family has discovered the 63-year-old is experiencing a "psych med-induced neurological injury," noting that his symptoms have continued despite being off psychiatric medications for six years. She elaborated that Peterson’s condition deteriorated last summer after a flare-up likely caused by exposure to mold (CIRS) and stress, which was subsequently exacerbated by pneumonia and related sepsis.

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What is akathisia? Akathisia is a neurological disorder marked by a profound inner sense of restlessness and an uncontrollable desire to move. Individuals experiencing akathisia frequently report an inability to remain seated, often accompanied by feelings of anxiety, agitation, and discomfort.

This condition is most frequently linked to the administration of antipsychotic medications, antidepressants, and other psychiatric drugs, particularly when dosages are escalated or medications are abruptly altered.

Akathisia is thought to arise from imbalances in neurotransmitters within the brain, especially dopamine, which is crucial for regulating movement and mood. Certain medications can disturb this equilibrium, resulting in symptoms that impact both physical and mental well-being.

In some instances, akathisia may manifest soon after the initiation of a new medication, whereas in other cases, it may develop following prolonged use or during withdrawal.

What are the indicators of akathisia? Akathisia symptoms typically manifest shortly after the initiation of antipsychotic (neuroleptic) medications or following an increase in dosage by your healthcare provider.

The primary symptom of akathisia is a sensation of internal restlessness or agitation. Individuals experiencing akathisia often feel an intense urge or necessity to move — particularly in their lower limbs, from the hips down to the ankles.

Peterson family seeks privacy The Peterson family has accurately identified the akathisia and the neurological injury, and they are collaborating with the appropriate specialists to ensure a gradual and cautious recovery. At this time, the family requests privacy, prayers, and urges the public to become aware of the realities surrounding prescribed medical harm.

What is Jordan Peterson's net worth? Jordan Peterson has a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Peterson wed Tammy Roberts in 1989. They have a daughter named Mikhaila and a son named Julian. Mikhaila has become a political commentator and podcaster.

From 2019 to 2020, Jordan experienced health issues following a severe withdrawal from benzodiazepines. He reported that he sought emergency detoxification after the prescribed dosage of clonazepam was increased due to his wife's diagnosis of kidney cancer.

Unable to find accommodating doctors in North America, Peterson traveled to Russia for treatment, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and subsequently placed in a medically induced coma for eight days.

Following four weeks of intensive care, he experienced a temporary loss of some motor skills. In June 2020, Jordan announced on his daughter's podcast that he had returned to his normal self.