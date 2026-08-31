Keenan Allen: Why was Indianapolis Colts wide receiver arrested? All on charges against him

Keenan Allen, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, was apprehended early Sunday morning in Indianapolis on initial misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence while posing a risk to others, as reported by law enforcement and Marion County jail records. Keenan Allen, newly signed Colts receiver, was arrested on DUI charges early Sunday after officers found him intoxicated in a no-parking zone. (Getty Images via AFP)

At approximately 1 a.m., Allen, 34, was taken into custody after officers, who were looking into a parking infraction, discovered his vehicle parked in a no-parking area and noted indications of intoxication.

Keenan Allen arrested for DUI hours The arrest occurred just hours after Allen participated in his preseason debut with Indianapolis, which resulted in a 25-16 defeat against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

He recorded one reception for 24 yards before exiting the game. The seasoned receiver signed a one-year contract with the Colts earlier this month, reportedly valued at up to $8.32 million, thereby bringing experience to an Indianapolis receiving corps that is undergoing considerable changes.

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Here's what Colts said The Colts addressed the situation on Sunday, stating that the organization was still in the process of collecting information.

“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night,” the team stated. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Who is Keenan Allen? Allen is embarking on his 14th season in the NFL and has solidified his status as one of the league's most distinguished receivers. The six-time Pro Bowl selection dedicated 12 seasons to the Chargers, culminating in a return to Los Angeles last season after a year with the Chicago Bears. In 17 games during 2025, he achieved 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Over his career, he has amassed 1,055 catches, 12,051 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns.

This incident comes as the Colts gear up for the regular season, which commences on September 13 at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The team has yet to disclose any disciplinary measures concerning Allen, and the legal situation is still unresolved.