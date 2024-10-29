Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kremlin rejects US accusations of spreading hurricane misinformation, blasts intent of projecting Russia ‘as an enemy’

Reuters | | Posted by Shweta Kukreti
Oct 29, 2024 04:12 PM IST

A U.S. official said Russian hurricane-related misinformation on Telegram included an Oct. 10 image shared by state-owned news agency RIA.

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected U.S. claims that Russian and Chinese-linked influence actors and the Cuban government had been amplifying misinformation following two U.S. hurricanes, saying that the West blamed Moscow for everything.

Asked about the claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is already a favourite exercise, which is performed as a ritual - Russia must be blamed first and foremost for everything."(AP)
Asked about the claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is already a favourite exercise, which is performed as a ritual - Russia must be blamed first and foremost for everything."(AP)

A U.S. official said Russian hurricane-related misinformation on Telegram included an Oct. 10 image shared by state-owned news agency RIA that was likely generated by artificial intelligence to show a flooded Disney World.

Asked about the claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is already a favourite exercise, which is performed as a ritual - Russia must be blamed first and foremost for everything."

"These are nothing but unfounded accusations, and we absolutely reject them," Peskov said. “And in fact, the enviable regularity and variety of these accusations make us treat them with irony.”

U.S. intelligence said that Russia remains the "predominant threat" to U.S. elections and that Moscow is using a complex arsenal of tools to back one of the candidates and sow divisions.

Russia denies the accusations and says the United States is intent on casting Russia as an enemy.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //