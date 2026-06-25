Kyle Rittenhouse mocks Karmelo Anthony while comparing their actions, ‘He put his hands on me…’

Kyle Rittenhouse has mocked Karmelo Anthony in an X post, reposting a comparison between himself and Austin Metcalf’s killer. “"hE pUt hIs hANDs oN mEE”,” Rittenhouse captioned the post. Kyle Rittenhouse mocks Karmelo Anthony while comparing their actions (rittenhouse2a/Instagram, Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice)

The X post shared by Rittenhouse features his mugshot and Anthony’s side-by-side. Under Rittenshouse’s mugshot, a few pointers claim that he “legally carried a rifle in his community,” “had his life threatened multiple times,” “always de-escalated" and “never provoked anybody,” “ran away from attackers, and was still chased down,” and that what he did was “clear-cut self-defense.”

In comparison, Anthony’s mugshot is accompanied by points that say he “legally carried a knife in his community,” “was never threatened with anything,” “repeatedly escalated” and “verbally provoked” Austin Metcalf, “could have walked away, but chose not to,” and that it was “cleat-cut murder.”

What Karmelo Anthony and Kyle Rittenhouse are accused of Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston, Texas, on June 10, to begin his sentence.

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Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

Rittenhouse was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.