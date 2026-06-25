Kyle Rittenhouse mocks Karmelo Anthony while comparing their actions, ‘He put his hands on me…’
Kyle Rittenhouse has mocked Karmelo Anthony in an X post, reposting a comparison between himself and Austin Metcalf’s killer.
Kyle Rittenhouse has mocked Karmelo Anthony in an X post, reposting a comparison between himself and Austin Metcalf’s killer. “"hE pUt hIs hANDs oN mEE”,” Rittenhouse captioned the post.
The X post shared by Rittenhouse features his mugshot and Anthony’s side-by-side. Under Rittenshouse’s mugshot, a few pointers claim that he “legally carried a rifle in his community,” “had his life threatened multiple times,” “always de-escalated" and “never provoked anybody,” “ran away from attackers, and was still chased down,” and that what he did was “clear-cut self-defense.”
In comparison, Anthony’s mugshot is accompanied by points that say he “legally carried a knife in his community,” “was never threatened with anything,” “repeatedly escalated” and “verbally provoked” Austin Metcalf, “could have walked away, but chose not to,” and that it was “cleat-cut murder.”
What Karmelo Anthony and Kyle Rittenhouse are accused of
Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.
Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit near Houston, Texas, on June 10, to begin his sentence.
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Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.
Rittenhouse was accused of fatally shooting two people during an unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A US jury found him not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges in 2021. Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense on the night of the shootings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More