‘Last of its kind’ $200m Palm Beach property with Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Tommy Hilfiger as neighbours: On sale

A ‘trophy property’ in Palm Beach, just minutes from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, is available for sale. The empty two-acre oceanfront lot at 1980 South Ocean Boulevard, listed as the “only available vacant parcel stretching from intracoastal to ocean,” could now be yours, but only at a hefty price of $200 million. The two-acre property at 1980 South Ocean Boulevard is the "only available vacant parcel stretching from intracoastal to ocean," according to its new $200 million listing,(1980southocean.com; Living Proof Photography)

At an eye-popping price, the plot grants you a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to build your dream house from the ground up. Contrary to most properties on the market that hit a snag to return with a discounted asking price, this two-parcel estate has instead bumped up its standards from its previous price tag of $150 million.

Also read | Potentially life-threatening illness warning: Tuna products sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled

Sales surge in Palm Beach properties after Donald Trump's presidential win

The soaring financial demand is presumably directly linked to President Trump resuming his White House post after the November 2024 election. The Daily Mail further reported that luxury real estate has particularly been attracting ever-rising attention, with sales of luxe properties in the vicinity tripling since then.

“We have undoubtedly seen a huge bump after the election. Palm Beach is now at the centre of the universe,” Margit Brant, a broker with Premier Estate Properties, told Mansion Global.

‘Last of its kind’ property with famous nighbours

Calling the waterfront two-lot offering one’s own will not only land the new owners six minutes away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago but also make them neighbours with high-profile names like Rocky Balboa icon Sylvester Stallone, fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sir Rod Stewart.

Boasting about the property on ‘Billionaires Row,’ Shelly Newman, The Corcoran Group’s listing agent told Realtor.com: “This property is truly the last of its kind. There is no demolition needed, there is no remodeling needed, this property allows for first-time, ground-up, new construction.”

Also read | NASA's rare ‘emergency’ decision revealed as ‘city-killer’ asteroid’s chances of 2032 Earth collision just shot up

He continued, “In Palm Beach proper, there are only approximately 20 properties that expand from ocean to Intracoastal, and this property is one of those few exclusive parcels. When you add on that the property has yet to be developed, it is even more of a once-in-a-lifetime property.”

Controversial figures with Palm Beach real estate profiles

Disgraced former hotel and casino mogul Steve Wynn snapped up the empty 1980 South Ocean Boulevard mansion’s neighbouring estate in 2019. The 8-bedroom property stands on a 2.25-acre lot. Deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accused prostitute solicitor and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are some other controversial figures to have owned Palm Beach properties.