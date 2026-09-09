Lindsay Clancy got nose job or rhinoplasty? Alleged before and after photos surface amid wild claims following mistrial
Lindsay Clancy's personal life has come under scrutiny amid the hearing of the woman accused of killing her children, which has now ended in a mistrial.
Lindsay Clancy's personal life has come under scrutiny as she stood trial after being accused of killing her children. A mistrial has now been declared for the mother who allegedly strangled her kids – Cora, Dawson, and Callan on January 24, 2023. Amid the many details about Lindsay's life that have drawn public attention, claims have been made on social media that Lindsay got a ‘nose job’ or ‘rhinoplasty’.
A ‘nose job’ or ‘rhinoplasty’ is the plastic surgery procedure that involves reconstructing a nose with living tissue.
Unverified accounts on social media claimed that Lindsay underwent rhinoplasty and shared alleged photos from before and after her surgery.
Lindsay Clancy ‘nose job’ claims: Alleged before-after photos
Many of these unverified profiles which claimed Lindsay Clancy underwent a ‘nose job’ also shared alleged photos of her from before and after the surgery.
A Reddit forum where the Lindsay Clancy case has been discussed saw a comment four days back where a person claimed she had a nose job. “Imagine getting a nose job and its still the worst nose ever,” they wrote. Claims about Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job appeared to be doing the rounds since August, since a Facebook discussion group on the accused mother had a post which read “She had a nose job in college. My question is , did it grow back ?”.
Yet another person shared photos of Lindsay Clancy and wrote “So apparently Lindsay Clancy has had a nose job. That explains her oddly pointy and unnatural witchy looking nose.”
Such claims surfaced on X too along with Lindsay's photos. A podcaster wrote “Did you know Lindsay Clancy got a nose job? Probably nothing.”
Another remarked there was a ‘resurfaced photo of her before her nose job.’
Yet another claimed “Lindsay Clancy (née Musgrove) before (2007) and after plastic surgery nosejob. Makes sense now why her nose looks weird.”
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The claims seem to have started as many found Lindsay's nose looking peculiar during her trial. However, there is no confirmation of Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job.
Did Lindsay Clancy get a nose job or rhinoplasty?
No, despite widespread claims on social media, there is no verifiable report on Lindsay Clancy getting a nose job or rhinoplasty. Her medical details came up during the hearing, where a mistrial has now been declared.
No mention of any plastic surgery was made at that time either. These claims appear to be mere social media speculation stemming from interest in Lindsay Clancy's personal life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More