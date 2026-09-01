Lionel Richie health update: Singer, 77, hospitalized after St. Louis concert; what happened?

Singer Lionel Richie, 77, has been admitted to a hospital in St. Louis after performing there over the weekend, according to a TMZ. US singer Lionel Richie pictured. (AFP)

What happened to Lionel Richie? The four-time Grammy winner performed a one-night show at The Muny in Forest Park, St. Louis, on Saturday. Witnesses told TMZ that he appeared to struggle toward the end of the concert. He asked his team for a chair so he could sit while performing his final song, “All Night Long.”

After the show, he checked himself into a local hospital for tests. Sources told TMZ he is being cautious. Doctors are looking into possible slight dehydration. He is reportedly hoping to be discharged on Tuesday.

The St. Louis American reported that Richie had spoken about previous health issues during the show. He drank electrolytes while performing and told the audience that he had recently returned to a doctor after experiencing symptoms on the road.

“Some things have been happening on this tour that kind of shook me up a little bit, because I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on,” Richie told the crowd. “I went back to the doctor, and he said, ‘You are suffering from dehydration.’”

Richie also joked about the electrolytes, saying, “I’m telling you, this stuff is nasty — but it works.”

Although he used a chair during the final song, Richie appeared to remain engaged with the audience throughout the show. He also praised fans for dancing and enjoying the performance.

“Watching you dancing is a pleasure beyond compare,” Richie told the crowd earlier in the night. “Watching you out of control is a pleasure beyond compare.”

Richie is next scheduled to perform on September 26 in San Francisco.

Previous health issues This is not the first time Lionel Richie has experienced a health scare while on tour.

In June, the singer was hospitalized after feeling “dizzy” and “strange” while performing in St. Paul, Minnesota. He ended the concert early and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Richie later reassured fans that he was “doing well” in an Instagram post on July 4.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. :heart: I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you,” he captioned the post. “Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long."