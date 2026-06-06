Lynette Hooker: Search for missing American woman resumes 2 months after her disappearance, here's why

Two months following the vanishing of an American woman in the Bahamas, which triggered a desperate search operation, the Coast Guard has returned to the island nation to search the waters once more for Lynette Hooker — this time in a different area. Two months after Lynette Hooker vanished in the Bahamas, the Coast Guard is searching new areas. Investigators question her husband Brian Hooker’s account, as evidence suggests the possibility of foul play. (the_sailing_hookers/Instagram)

The 55-year-old woman went missing on the night of April 4, when her husband reported that they were returning to their yacht after dining in the Abaco Islands.

Her husband, Brian Hooker, informed authorities that his wife, who is an enthusiastic sailor, had fallen from an 8-foot dinghy as they encountered turbulent waters, according to police reports.

However, discrepancies between the location data and the statements made by Brian Hooker to investigators have heightened scrutiny regarding the circumstances of her disappearance, as stated by a US official familiar with the criminal investigation in a conversation with CNN.

Also Read: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: What happened to missing American student found dead in Japan?

Lynette Hooker missing: Here's what we know The inquiry is looking into the possibility that Lynette Hooker’s death was not accidental, according to the official. Locating her remains could yield vital evidence to ascertain whether she may have been murdered.

Federal investigators have not yet disclosed a suspect to the public, and Brian Hooker has consistently refuted any allegations of misconduct related to his wife’s disappearance.

The Coast Guard currently holds the couple’s yacht in its possession. This vessel was confiscated last month as part of the continuing investigation, as per CNN.

Lynette Hooker search resumes two months after disappearance Approximately two months following her disappearance, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has authorized the Coast Guard to initiate another search in a new location within the Sea of Abaco, which surrounds the island that Brian Hooker mentioned he and his wife were sailing towards, Elbow Cay, a cay located off Great Abaco, according to the official.

On Wednesday afternoon, a bright orange Coast Guard dinghy was seen navigating the waters near a cay in Hope Town, accompanied by a vessel from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Searchers were observed disembarking from the small Coast Guard boat and cautiously wading through the shallow waters offshore.

On Thursday morning, divers had entered the waters of the Sea of Abaco, as reported by the official. Meanwhile, on land, cadaver dogs were deployed to sniff the shore for any signs of Lynette.

Lynette Hooker: Here's why they have renewed search Hooker initially informed the police that he and his wife encountered strong currents while navigating to Elbow Cay in a small 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy after departing from Hope Town, as reported by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Authorities stated that he explained the dinghy lost power because his wife possessed the engine safety key when she fell, as per CNN.

Without any power, Hooker recounted that he tried to paddle to shore, and the small boat ultimately drifted across the Sea of Abaco, eventually coming ashore near Marsh Harbour hours later, according to his account relayed by the police.

Hooker mentioned that he eventually made his way through the underbrush until he arrived at a boatyard, where he reached out to the police, as per Richard Cook, the fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

However, investigators have discovered discrepancies between Brian Hooker’s location data and his statements regarding where to search for his wife and their travel that evening, prompting renewed search efforts last week, an official informed CNN.

Data retrieved from Brian Hooker’s electronic devices contradicts his earlier claims to investigators about the search area for Lynette Hooker, according to the official.

DNA samples for Lynette Hooker’s family members sought As part of its criminal investigation, the Coast Guard has taken possession of the small dinghy that Brian Hooker claimed his wife fell from, the official stated.

While the Coast Guard continues to gather additional evidence, it has also requested DNA samples from Lynette Hooker’s family members, as reported by Hooker’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, to CNN. Aylesworth and Lynette Hooker’s parents provided mouth swab samples last week.