Matthew James Ruth: York County shooter's alleged photos, social media details emerge

Matthew James Ruth, 24, has been reportedly identified as the shooter involved in the incident in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, that took the lives of three cops and left two injured, Associated Press reported. Details about Matthew James Ruth have emerged, including his stalking charges.(AP)

Details about Ruth have emerged, including his stalking charges, and a glimpse into his past was offered by a neighbor from Hanover as well, who said she remembered Ruth fundraising for the Boy Scouts.

Notably, the authorities have not confirmed Ruth's identity yet, but alleged photos are being circulated online.

Matthew James Ruth social media details

The photos being circulated online show a white male with brown beard. One alleged photo of Ruth shows him in a black beanie and jacket, while the other photo is in a cap and grey hoodie.

A photo, which appears to have been carried by a publication, purportedly shows Ruth in a green beanie. The other photo shows what it claims to be Ruth with a bald look, wearing shades at a beach.

HT.com could not verify if the person in these photos is Matthew James Ruth, but searching by the article title, provided in the post above, yielded no results.

Meanwhile, very little is known about Ruth's online presence as well. A person commented on this, stating “Matthew James Ruth. No social media footprint, no online work history. It’s like he’s a ghost.”

Grok also replied to a X user's query about the same, saying “Social profiles appear deleted, and no verified photos are available. Official reports focus on the incident details only, with no motive disclosed yet.”

What happened in Pennsylvania

The confrontation took place on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania, not far from Maryland. Dirk Anderson, a neighbor, said he heard “quite a few” shots from his home across the street. He was wondering what was happening when he saw a helicopter and the police arrive.

Some 30 police vehicles blocked off roads bordered by a barn, a goat farm and soybean and corn fields. North Codorus Township sits about 115 miles (185 km) west of Philadelphia.