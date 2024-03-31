McDonald's just brought back its fan-favourite bagels, here's where you can get one

The pandemic was rough not just for small business ventures but fast-food giants like McDonald's too. In 2020, the company got rid of its all-day breakfast nationwide in the US, which included the beloved bagel sandwiches. However, McDonald's has brought back the famous Jewish bread rolls. The fast-food chain has confirmed to Today that the bagels have returned to its breakfast menu at participating restaurants at select locations. However, they are not “available nationwide.” McDonald's brings back its fan-favourite bagel sandwiches (Image used for representational purposes only)

McDonald's brings back its fan-favourite bagels

McDonald's bagel sandwiches come with a choice of steak, bacon, or sausage topped on a bagel toasted with butter, folded egg, and two slices of American cheese. These sandwiches can also be modified per customer requirements- no meat for vegetarians or a plain bagel without any toppings.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Since the famed breakfast item has not returned nationwide, netizens have created logs of participating locations. Fans have started a Facebook group called “Where’s my McDonald’s Bagel?” which consists of at least 12,000 members. In the online group, people help one another out in locating the stores that sell bagel sandwiches.

Where can you get McDonald's bagel?

Some of the members of the group have also created a public spreadsheet called “U.S. McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels Locations.” The sheet is free for anyone to edit and add new locations. The spreadsheet boasts of more than 1,200 locations along with their addresses.

The states where the bagels have reportedly returned are:

California Colorado Connecticut Washington, DC Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi North Carolina New Hampshire New Jersey Nevada New York Arkansas Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennesse Texas Virginia Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Iowa Alabama

Demand for McDonald's bagel reach record highs

Following its return, the bagels are being sold at a much higher rate than ever. One franchisee told New York Post, “I am hearing from operators who just rolled out that they are selling more bagels in one day than an entire week five years ago. That is crazy, nostalgia is real.”