 McDonald's just brought back its fan-favourite bagels, here's where you can get one - Hindustan Times
McDonald's just brought back its fan-favourite bagels, here's where you can get one

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 31, 2024 12:12 AM IST

Keep reading to know in which US states McDonald's bagel sandwiches have returned

The pandemic was rough not just for small business ventures but fast-food giants like McDonald's too. In 2020, the company got rid of its all-day breakfast nationwide in the US, which included the beloved bagel sandwiches. However, McDonald's has brought back the famous Jewish bread rolls. The fast-food chain has confirmed to Today that the bagels have returned to its breakfast menu at participating restaurants at select locations. However, they are not “available nationwide.”

McDonald's brings back its fan-favourite bagel sandwiches (Image used for representational purposes only)
McDonald's brings back its fan-favourite bagels

McDonald's bagel sandwiches come with a choice of steak, bacon, or sausage topped on a bagel toasted with butter, folded egg, and two slices of American cheese. These sandwiches can also be modified per customer requirements- no meat for vegetarians or a plain bagel without any toppings.

Since the famed breakfast item has not returned nationwide, netizens have created logs of participating locations. Fans have started a Facebook group called “Where’s my McDonald’s Bagel?” which consists of at least 12,000 members. In the online group, people help one another out in locating the stores that sell bagel sandwiches.

Where can you get McDonald's bagel?

Some of the members of the group have also created a public spreadsheet called “U.S. McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels Locations.” The sheet is free for anyone to edit and add new locations. The spreadsheet boasts of more than 1,200 locations along with their addresses.

The states where the bagels have reportedly returned are:

  1. California
  2. Colorado
  3. Connecticut
  4. Washington, DC
  5. Florida
  6. Georgia
  7. Idaho
  8. Illinois
  9. Indiana
  10. Kansas
  11. Kentucky
  12. Louisiana
  13. Massachusetts
  14. Maryland
  15. Maine
  16. Michigan
  17. Minnesota
  18. Missouri
  19. Mississippi
  20. North Carolina
  21. New Hampshire
  22. New Jersey
  23. Nevada
  24. New York
  25. Arkansas
  26. Ohio
  27. Oklahoma
  28. Oregon
  29. Pennsylvania
  30. Rhode Island
  31. South Carolina
  32. South Dakota
  33. Tennesse
  34. Texas
  35. Virginia
  36. Washington
  37. Wisconsin
  38. West Virginia
  39. Iowa
  40. Alabama

Demand for McDonald's bagel reach record highs

Following its return, the bagels are being sold at a much higher rate than ever. One franchisee told New York Post, “I am hearing from operators who just rolled out that they are selling more bagels in one day than an entire week five years ago. That is crazy, nostalgia is real.”

