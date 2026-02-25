‘Savannah knows something…’: Megyn Kelly reacts to Nancy Guthrie family's new appeal

As the potential kidnapping case involving Nancy Guthrie extends into its fourth week, Megyn Kelly is concentrating on a specific aspect of Savannah Guthrie’s recent public appeal. In her remarks, Kelly hinted that it disclosed more than what the public is already aware of. The case of Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapping continues, with Megyn Kelly highlighting Savannah Guthrie's recent public appeal that revealed new details. (AFP)

The mother of the “Today” show anchor remains unaccounted for following a suspected abduction from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. This case has garnered national attention, yet no arrests have been made so far.

Megyn Kelly reacts as Savannah Guthrie announces $1 million reward In a post on Instagram, Savannah on Tuesday, February 24, shared a new appeal concerning Nancy's suspected kidnapping case. Reacting to it, Kelly remarked that the anchor revealed a significant detail.

In the video, Savannah called upon anyone with information to reach out to the FBI and announced a family reward “of up to $1 million.” In her caption, she stated, “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home.”

Kelly addressed the new statement in a recent YouTube segment, stating that Savannah seemed to unveil a crucial detail regarding the night Nancy disappeared, emphasizing the phrase, “It’s day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed.” Consequently, Kelly pointed out, “No one has ever said that before.”

‘Savannah knows something…’ says Megyn Kelly In the similar discussion, James Hamilton, the founder of Hamilton Security Group, concurred that Savannah’s remarks seemed to convey more than mere emotion. He told Kelly, “I think she was literally that Savannah knows something that we didn’t know, and now we do know that she was taken from her bed.”

Kelly pondered the implications of the timing regarding the family’s reward as the days progressed. She remarked, “There is also the possibility that the reason somebody close to Savannah talked her out of offering a million dollars early on is they thought somebody might come out of the woodwork and point the finger at them.”

Investigators have emphasized the doorbell camera footage that shows a masked, armed person near the residence, and they have confirmed that the blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch is unequivocally hers. Additionally, they recovered a glove about two miles from the scene that reportedly contained DNA, but it did not produce a match in federal databases.