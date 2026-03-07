Memphis area under tornado warning? Bartlett, Millington, parts of Shelby County on alert amid severe weather
Areas that could be impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Frayser, Elmore Park, Brunswick, Lenow, Raleigh.
A weather warning has been issued near Memphis, Tennessee, as a line of storms capable of producing a tornado moved through the region on Saturday.
According to the latest alert from the National Weather Service, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northeastern Shelby County.
The alert stated that, "At 10:28 a.m. CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frayser, or near Bartlett, moving east at 25 mph."
The alert warned, "Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
Areas that could be impacted include Bartlett, Millington, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Frayser, Elmore Park, Brunswick, Lenow, Raleigh, Spring Lake, Bolton, and Lucy.
The warning also includes portions of Interstate 40 in Tennessee, between mile markers 5 and 9 and mile markers 13 and 23.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
