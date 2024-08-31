Nancy Pelosi blasted for weird hand gestures, expressions when asked about ousting Biden from race: ‘This is despicable’

Nancy Pelosi came under fire for giving one of her signature smirks when asked by Bill Maher about her successful plans to oust Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential contest. Pelosi on Friday night appeared on Maher's Real Time. Bill Maher peppered her with a barely concealed jab about Biden as she was talking about her attempts to encourage more women to run for government.(X)

Not just Pelosi, several Democrats were active in persuading the 81-year-old president to resign following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. There were concerns regarding Biden's age, health and mental fitness.

“Many times when I'm encouraging people to run, especially more women, to run for office,” she stated.

Maher interrupted her as she was saying, there is “nothing more wholesome in our political process than that, aren't we excited about.”

He responded, “yes”, prompting cheers and laughs from the studio.

“Yes, and sometimes you're discouraging people to run... we're not going to get into that,” he quipped, referring to Pelosi's attempts to remove Biden from the race.

Without any hesitation, Pelosi, who was unable to contain her smile, clapped back at Maher. “Well, people make their own decisions,” she said.

Maher 's “Oh absolutely they do” response made the audience laugh even harder. He, however, expressed his sincere gratitude for everything that Pelosi “didn't do.”

Maher then asked Pelosi if she sought an open contest to succeed Biden rather than simply selecting Kamala Harris.

“It was open,” the former Speaker retorted. “Anybody could have gotten in. She wrapped it up, you have to give her credit for that.”

Netizens call out Pelosi over her uncanny expressions

Pelosi's remarks and weird hand gestures and facial expressions don't sit well with the netizens, who shared the video clip of Maher's interview with the former speaker on X.

“A lot of wink, wink, nudge nudge there. Meanwhile they smugly gaslight their supporters. It’s a whole “trust us” routine,” one X user wrote.

A second user called Nancy “very ghoulish,” mentioning about her hand gestures. “The weird thing she does with her mouth. its all indicators of someone that is pure evil.”

“Incredible logic. Nancy is such a fascinating creature. I’m in absolute awe. Seriously,” a third user reacted, while the fourth one said, “This is despicable.”