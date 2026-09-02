Nathan Gallagher arrest warrant: All on his ex-partner Gael Cameron and son amid assault charges

An Irish reality television personality, charged with assaulting and choking his former partner and co-star, has reportedly left Australia. Irish reality TV personality Nathan Gallagher, involved in a domestic violence case against Gael Cameron, failed to appear in court and is believed to be overseas. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. (Nathan Gallagher/Instagram)

Nathan Gallagher, known for his appearance on the popular series Below Deck Mediterranean, faced assault charges for an incident involving Gael Cameron at her Sydney apartment last year.

Nathan Gallagher skips court hearing The case was scheduled to be presented before Judge Janine Lacy in Burwood Local Court on Tuesday. However, the 28-year-old did not show up.

“We believe the defendant is offshore at this time,” the prosecutors said, adding that they requested that the case be handled in Gallagher's absence.

Judge Lacy verified that Gallagher's immigration records indicated he was "overseas" before convicting him in his absence and issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Also Read: Nathan Gallagher flees to Australia: 5 things to know as arrest warrant issued for Below Deck Mediterranean star

Nathan Gallagher arrested and bail Last Christmas, Gallagher, originally from Burtonport in Co. Donegal, spent a night in police custody before being granted bail. At that time, his bail conditions did not mandate him to report to the police or surrender his passport, even though he was employed on yachts and traveled globally.

He faced charges for one count of assault resulting in actual bodily harm, common assault, and intentionally choking a person without consent.

Gallagher and Cameron first encountered each other on the reality television program Below Deck Mediterranean. They were in a relationship for a year and share a son together.

On December 27, police in Sydney apprehended Gallagher for allegedly assaulting his former partner and co-star at an apartment complex located in the Melrose Park suburb of Sydney.

The incident occurred on St Stephen’s Day. Gallagher appeared in a bail court on December 28, where he was granted conditional bail after pleading not guilty to all three charges.

Nathan Gallagher's ex-partner and their son: All we know Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher, who first encountered each other during season 9, experienced a tumultuous beginning as Gael dealt with the aftermath of a breakup from a boyfriend not featured on the show. In contrast, Nathan was upfront about his instant attraction to Gael, which developed further as they collaborated on deck.

As season 9 concluded, the future of Nathan and Gael's relationship was uncertain. However, by the conclusion of season 10, they had reconciled and were anticipating their first child. Nathan and Gael welcomed their son in June 2025.

"Welcome to the world my love," Gael said alongside a picture of her and Nathan holding their newborn son, Kayden. "3.562 kg and 52 cm" — or 7.8 lbs and 20 inches.

"The love it took to bring you into this world. Couldn't be more perfect."

In August 2026, Us confirmed that Nathan had been arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in December 2025 in Australia. Nathan addressed the allegations publicly that same month, disclosing that he and Gael had ended their relationship.