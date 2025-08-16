NCAA hits Michigan with massive fines: What is the sign-stealing scandal?

The NCAA slapped Michigan with a multimillion-dollar fine and suspended coach Sherrone Moore for a third game on Friday following a sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh (left) was handed the longest show-cause order, spanning 10 years, while Stalions (right) was banned for eight years.(AP)

While announcing the punishment for a scandal which has loomed over the program for two years, the NCAA said it had “overwhelming” evidence of a cover-up by the Wolverines staff, the Associated Press reported.

“The panel concluded that an elaborate, impermissible scouting scheme was embedded in the Michigan football program over the course of three football seasons, 2021, 2022 and 2023, and this occurred under former head coach Jim Harbaugh’s oversight,” Norman Bay, chief hearing officer for the Division I Committee on Infractions, said.

Bay highlighted that apart from the “clear intent” to gain a competitive advantage, there had also been an “elaborate effort to obstruct the investigation.”

What is the sign-stealing scheme?

The reports first surfaced in 2023 about a scheme run by now-former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, which included a network of his associates attending games and recording the sidelines of the opposing team to capture the play-calling signals.

According to the NCAA, Stalions was leading the sign-stealing operation, wherein he would send a team of scouts to games being played by his upcoming opponents. These scouts would then provide Stalion with film of the signal callers on the sidelines of upcoming opponents. Following this, he would decipher the signals, thus meaning a competitive advantage for Michigan, AP quoted the NCAA as saying.

Stalions was suspended by the school and eventually resigned, recently admitting that he was aware of almost every signal used by the opponents in seven games over two seasons.

Speaking about the extent of the operation, the NCAA said it was not fully known, adding that Stalion and others involved had destroyed and withheld evidence.

Former coach Harbaugh, Stalions, punished with show-cause order

Apart from Stalions, former coach Jim Harbaugh and former assistant director of player personnel Denard Robinson were also punished with a show-cause order.

A show-cause order bans an individual from college athletics, and one would have to make a very strong case to be hired for a college sports job by a school that is an NCAA member during the term of the order.

Harbaugh was handed the longest show-cause order, spanning 10 years, once his current four-year order concludes on August 7, 2028. Stalions has been banned for eight years, and Robinson for three years. Coach Moore, who had previously been given a self-imposed two-game suspension by Michigan, has been levied an additional one-day suspension, and has been handed a two-year showcause order.