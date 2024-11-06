NJ mom votes in creepy Handmaid’s Tale outfit, reveals which candidate makes her feel threatened, ‘I don’t feel safe’

A weeping New Jersey mother went to vote on Tuesday, October 5, wearing a Handmaid’s Tale outfit. 50-year-old optician Veronica McGrogan donned a scarlet robe and oversized white hood from the dystopian Hulu series – The Handmaid’s Tale. NJ mom votes in creepy Handmaid’s Tale outfit, reveals which candidate makes her feel threatened (New York Post screenshot)

“What this outfit means to me is my way of fighting back,” McGrogan said after casting her ballot at Bloomfield Middle School, in Bloomfield in Essex County.

The costume from the series, adapted fromMargaret Atwood’s dystopian novel,has become a protest symbol for women’s rights, especially around abortion. McGrogan believes Donald Trump threatens these rights.

ALSO READ|HT Exclusive: Indians in US weigh in on issues that will decide 'desi' ballot, immigration tops list

‘I could wake up tomorrow, and this might not be a costume’

“I have a blended family. I have a wife. I have a trans daughter. Everything [Trump’s supporters] are against, I kind of check all those lists,’’ the married mom of two said, according to New York Post.

ALSO READ|Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

“And it’s terrifying,” she continued. “I am emotional because this is not a film, this is not a series, this is not a show. This is actually reality.”

“I could wake up tomorrow, and this might not be a costume,’’ McGrogan said of her outfit. “This could be reality.”

ALSO READ|HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

“I don’t feel safe,’’ she added. “And being here today, voting for [Kamala Harris], making my contribution, to my vote counting for her, hopefully she will be our next president.”

ALSO READ|Elon Musk says ‘there’s no way’ X would exist if Kamala Harris wins: ‘They’ll friggin shut down’

New Jersey reportedly gets 14 electoral votes in the Electoral College. Back in 2020, Joe Biden won the Garden State with 57.34% of the votes.