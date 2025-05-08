NJ Transit strike from May 16? What you should know

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) is bracing for a potential strike by its train engineers, which could commence as early as May 16, 2025. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen recently rejected a proposed labor agreement, intensifying concerns over a possible work stoppage that would disrupt rail services across the state, as reported by AP News. The train engineers at New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) are preparing for a possible strike that might start as early as May 15, 2025(Unsplash/representative )

In anticipation of this disruption, NJ Transit has unveiled a comprehensive contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact on commuters. The plan includes the establishment of five regional park-and-ride lots, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis during peak hours. These lots are strategically located to facilitate connections to alternative transportation options, as reported by Fox News.

Additionally, NJ Transit is enhancing bus services on 29 existing routes that serve areas previously covered by rail lines. These routes will operate during peak periods, and NJ Transit tickets and passes will be cross-honored on these services. However, officials caution that the added bus capacity will accommodate only a fraction of the displaced rail passengers.

To further alleviate congestion, NJ Transit is coordinating with ferry services, such as NY Waterway, to honor NJ Transit tickets and provide additional commuting options. Light rail services, including the Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River Line, are expected to operate on regular weekday schedules with extended peak-hour service, as reported by CBS News.

Commuters are advised to prepare for significant delays and consider alternative transportation methods, including carpooling and ridesharing. Employers are encouraged to allow employees to telecommute if possible to reduce the number of commuters during this period.

As negotiations continue, NJ Transit remains committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement with its engineers to avoid a strike and ensure the continued provision of reliable rail services.