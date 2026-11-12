‘Nvidia has a significant China problem’: Short seller flagged Jensen Huang's alleged spy links months before probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged links to a Chinese business executive suspected of working for Beijing's intelligence service were flagged by short seller Culper Research months before the chipmaker launched an investigation into the matter. Jensen Huang's alleged links to suspected Chinese spy were flagged in May. (REUTERS) Christian Lamarco, founder of New York-based Culper Research, published a 40-page report on May 13. It raised questions about Huang's association with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a former television reporter and financial industry executive who was a senior executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Track latest updates on Nvidia here US intelligence agencies suspect Alice Huang of being an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. Nvidia has launched an independent investigation into allegations involving its CEO, with the controversy drawing investor scrutiny and contributing to a sharp decline in the company's market value. Culper raised concerns over Nvidia's China business

Deep Dive What did Culper Research allege about Nvidia's China-related revenue? How was Megaspeed International linked to the Nvidia China allegations? Why are investors concerned about Nvidia's alleged links to China?

Culper's May report alleged that Nvidia continued to generate significant revenue linked to China despite US restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips. Also Read: Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reshapes White House hierarchy, gives Cabinet secretaries greater control over messaging: Report In a May 13 post on X, the firm claimed more than 20% of Nvidia's fiscal 2026 computing revenue remained connected to China through alleged illegal chip diversion and Southeast Asian intermediaries. “We are short Nvidia $NVDA. . We believe Nvidia has a significant China problem,” they wrote.