Ousman Ceesay family: Tucson gay bar shooter in focus after Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, Cameron Davis Capara killed
Ousman Ceesay was identified as the shooter who killed two men outside a gay bar in Tucson, Arizona, early on Monday.
Ousman Ceesay was identified as the shooter who killed two men outside a gay bar in Tucson, Arizona, early on Monday. Ceesay had left a note indicating ‘hate towards the LGBTQIA+ community’ as per reports.
Ceesay was reportedly living in Oklahoma and had only been in Tucson shortly before the shooting in the parking lot of the North Sixth Avenue bar, Venture-N. Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, died in the shooting that Ceesay carried out.
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Ceesay carried out the shooting with a 9 mm handgun and following the incident, police presence has been increased around LGBTQIA+ establishments, as per reports. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked interest in Ceesay's family and personal life. Here's all you need to know.
Ousman Ceesay family
Ceesay was born in The Gambia, a small, west African nation south of Senegal. He and his wife got married in 2012 in Oklahoma. Ceesay had been living in a high-rise in Oklahoma City since last December. He worked briefly as an Uber and Lyft driver, as per a New York Times report.
Ceesay married Melody Denise Ceesay a year after getting his Social Security card as per Tucson.com. His wife's Facebook page indicated that she's now in Alaska. He was registered as a Democrat voter in Oklahoma and likely had become a naturalized citizen through marriage, as per the report.
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There's no information on Ceesay having kids.
Ousman Ceesay financial troubles
Ceesay and his wife had accumulated a debt of over $76,000 by 2018, as per the report. This included unpaid state taxes, and obligations to loan or collections agencies and medical facilities. He filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy that year to discharge this debt, the report added.
Ceesay's wife, at the time, reportedly worked as a branch manager for a loan agency and their total assets were listed at a value of $16,800. However, Ceesay's financial troubles didn't end there. In May 2025, a rental company filed for eviction against Ceesay and his wife, claiming they owed over $1000 in unpaid rent.
Ousman Ceesay past criminal record
Ceesay has a 2012 traffic citation for speeding in Poteau, Oklahoma as well as many small-claims complaints from loan and credit-management agencies in Oklahoma, which were seeking outstanding debts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More