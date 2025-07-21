Over 5.2 million pools recalled in US, Canada after nine drowning deaths reported. What to know

A massive recall has been issued for over 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools across the US and Canada after nine tragic child drownings, reports the Boston Herald. The affected models, sold since 2002 by major retailers, include products from Bestway, Intex Recreation, and Polygroup. At the center of the concern are the pools’ external compression straps. Pool recall: Notices by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada warned of a design flaw in the pools.(Representative image/Unsplash)

In notices released on Monday (July 21) by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, officials warned that the pools feature external compression straps that could serve as “footholds,” potentially allowing young children to climb in and access the water without supervision.

Also read: Al Fresco chicken sausage recall: Here’s why over 24K pounds pulled from stores

Pool recall: CPSC warns of serious risk

Further, regulators have urged immediate caution after identifying a serious drowning hazard linked to certain aboveground pools now under recall. As per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, nine toddlers, between 22 months and three years old, drowned between 2007 and 2022 after climbing into these pools using external straps. While Canada has reported no fatalities, authorities stress the risk remains real.

As per the outlet, if you are the one who owns an aboveground pool, you are urged to contact Bestway, Intex or Polygroup for swift action. A free repair kit will be provided, which will consist of a rope to replace the compression strap. Until then, owners are urged to prevent non-supervised access or drain the pool entirely. These recalled models, all 48 inches or taller, were sold between 2002 and 2025. Full brand and model details are listed in recall notices from both the CPSC and Health Canada.

Also read: Andy Byron's ex-employee accuses him of scamming staffers, walking away with ‘millions’ at previous company

According to the CPSC, well-known retailers including Target, Walmart, Lowe’s, Costco, and Amazon sold around five million of the recalled aboveground pools in the US. These pools, which were supposedly manufactured in China, were priced between $400 and $1,000, depending on their size, model, and included accessories. Reportedly, an additional 266,000 units were sold in Canada, raising widespread concern over the safety of these popular backyard setups.

FAQs:

1. What makes these pools unsafe?

The outer straps can act like steps, letting small children climb in and access the water without supervision.

2. Which pool brands are affected?

Pools made by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup that are 48 inches or taller are part of the recall.

3. What should I do if I have one of these pools?

Contact the brand for a free repair kit.