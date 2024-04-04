Patrick Mahomes Sr formally charged with a felony drunk-driving charge, could face up to 10 years

Patrick Mahomes Sr has been formally indicted after his previous arrest in Texas on February 3 – a week before his son, Patrick Mahomes' big Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's been officially indicted for a felony drunk-driving charge. According to online court records, the retired Major League relief pitcher was indicted in Smith County, Texas, on a DWI - Driving While Intoxicated - charge. Patrick Mahomes Dr, father of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was formally indicted on March 28.

Per People's report, this marks elder Mahomes' at least third DWI charge. Other reports also suggest that he could potentially face a 10-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. The Super Bowl champion's dad was a Major League Baseball pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He's played for several teams, including the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers.

Patrick Mahomes Sr's DWI charges

Bleacher Report states that the father of the Chiefs' quarterback was previously sentenced to 40 days for his second DWI charge in 2018. He pled guilty at the time.

One of his DUI charges reportedly dates back to 1994, when he got into a car accident. A 2016 case of public intoxication followed during a match between Texas Christian University and his son's alma mater, Texas Tech University.

Mahomes Sr previously told CNN's Ben Morse that he intended to attend his son's Super LVIII showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. However, his arrest preceded the biggest game of the season.

On February 5, Patrick was asked about his father during a press conference ahead of the final game. He replied, “He's doing good. I don't really want to get into it too much…”

Although the Smith County District Attorney's office has yet to speak on the pending case, police claimed to have found an open beer can in the elder Mahomes' car. Several failing sobriety tests didn't ease the situation for him either. The police also added that he was halted as his vehicle was notably moving slower than other cars. His car's registration had also reportedly expired.