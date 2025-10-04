Paycom decides to cut over 500 jobs in Oklahoma City. Here's why, which sectors are affected

Paycom, an online payroll and human resource software provider based in Oklahoma City, has decided to lay off more than 500 of its employees to replace most of the positions with artificial intelligence, according to The Oklahoman. The company says the layoffs will solely affect back-office, non-client-facing positions. Paycom decides to cut over 500 jobs in Oklahoma City.(Pixabay)

Why is Paycom sacking over 500 employees?

Paycom made the announcement through a press release on Wednesday morning. As per The Oklahoman, this is the first major layoff in the company’s history since its foundation in 1998. “The company continues to actively recruit and hire across sales, software, implementation and service roles,” Paycom said in its release, as cited by The Oklahoman.

“The updates impact only non-client-facing roles that have been automated, while client-facing roles remain focused on the high-touch, relational service for which Paycom is known,” it added.

The layoffs are taking place at Paycom’s headquarters at 7501 W Memorial. Paycom has assured its affected employees that they will get transition assistance, including severance packages, outplacement services, and access to internal job opportunities.

Paycom in recent years

As per The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City's record-breaking four-year streak of unemployment below 4 per cent coincides with the layoffs announced by Paycom.

Paycom's most recent quarterly financial report, which was released on June 30, 2025, revealed that the business had increased its midpoint estimate of yearly revenue from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion.

In the filing, Paycom stated that it had raised its earlier projections of $843 million to $858 million for its 2025 core profit to $872 million to $882 million.

