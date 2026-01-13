Pooh Shiesty arrested, locked up again at RRM Dallas? His label sets the record straight

Reports circulated after several X accounts, including DJ Akademiks, shared prison records showing the Memphis rapper listed at RRM Dallas with a projected release date of April 11, 2026, fueling speculation that Pooh Shiesty had been locked up again.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has not been arrested or sent back to federal prison, despite online rumors claiming he was in custody at RRM Dallas, according to his record label.

However, DJ Akademiks later clarified that Pooh Shiesty’s label confirmed the rapper is not in jail. Instead, he remains on home confinement.

"Pooh Shiesty record label reached out to me and confirmed that he is not in jail. Apparently his April date existed since his “release” and he’s on home confinement until April like he has been the whole time since his release," DJ Akademiks wrote on X.

“Rumors of his incarceration started via a stream when fans assumed a conversation on one of his closest friends stream (Bendadon) was about him being arrested,” he added.

RRM Dallas is a Residential Reentry Management facility that oversees halfway houses and home confinement programs, which may have contributed to the confusion.

Why Pooh Shiesty was originally imprisoned? Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Denell Williams, was originally sentenced to federal prison on firearms conspiracy charges tied to drug trafficking and violent incidents.

In a January 2022 press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said Williams admitted to participating in a conspiracy involving firearms on three occasions: