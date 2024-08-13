Prince Harry to skip funeral of uncle Robert Fellowes over safety concerns in UK

Prince Harry will not attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. Despite previously considering returning to the UK, the Duke of Sussex has decided against it due to safety concerns, according to sources per People. Fellowes, who was married to the late Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane, died of undisclosed causes on July 29. He was 82 at the time. Britain's Prince Harry leaves after attending an Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Prince Harry to skip Robert Fellowes' funeral

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from royal duties in 2020, they were stripped of taxpayer-funded security in the UK. With their relocation to the US, they are obliged to inform authorities about any travel plans to the UK 28 days in advance and must pay out of their own pockets should they seek protection from the police.

Prince Harry recently sought King Charles' help on the matter after a court tossed away his bid to restore his taxpayer-funded security. However, his calls and letters were unanswered by his father. “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a royal insider told the outlet. Another source familiar with the situation said that Prince Harry is “determined to protect his family at all costs.”

The current situation means that Prince Harry will not be travelling to the UK to attend the memorial service for Fellowes, who served as the private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II. “Harry didn’t have plans to visit the UK this summer so when something last-minute arises like a funeral, it becomes a very difficult situation to navigate,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“Harry would like to spend more time in Britain, but it’s a logistical nightmare for his team due to ongoing security issues,” the insider continued, adding, “Harry has made visits to the UK in the past, but the security issue has remained a constant concern.”