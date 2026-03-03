Quote of the day by Dr. Seuss: ‘The more that you read, the more things you will…’

As the United States celebrates National Read Across America Day on March 2, we reflect on the legacy of Dr. Seuss, the beloved children’s author born as Theodor Seuss Geisel in 1904. The iconic line appears in I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!, first published in 1978. (Wikimedia Commons)

Established by the National Education Association (NEA) in 1998, the day coincides with his birthday and serves as the launch for a week-long celebration of books and literacy.

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go” — Dr. Seuss

Where the quote comes from The iconic line appears in I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!, first published in 1978.

Written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss using a specialized vocabulary, the book uses rhythmic verse and whimsical illustrations to encourage children to enjoy reading and practice it often.

The quote remains among the most widely shared lines from his work, especially during literacy drives.

Why talk about it today? March 2 marks Dr. Seuss’ birthday and is observed across the US as National Read Across America Day.

Schools and libraries organize read-aloud sessions and book fairs for encouragement. Educators use the day to remind students that reading is a lifelong skill. Community volunteers and librarians model positive habits.

What the quote means At its core, the verse draws a direct link between reading and growth. The more one reads, the more knowledge one gains, that can open doors to new experiences, careers, and ideas.

In the spirit of Dr. Seuss’ storytelling, learning is portrayed not as a burden but as an adventure, whether those "places you'll go" refer to literal travel, academic achievement, or imaginative worlds discovered through books.

Beyond his literary success, Theodor Seuss Geisel was a creator whose career spanned advertising, political cartooning, and filmmaking, earning him a Pulitzer Prize and three Academy Awards. His transition into children’s literature was driven by a mission to replace "boring" school primers.

Notably, he wrote The Cat in the Hat using a restricted list of words and famously won a $50 bet by writing Green Eggs and Ham with just 50 unique words.