Renee Good shooting: Pramila Jayapal expresses fears over what ICE agents are ‘doing to detainees behind closed doors’

“If ICE agents will murder a U.S. citizen in broad daylight, it’s horrifying to imagine what they’re doing to detainees behind closed doors,” Jayapal wrote. “I introduced my Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act to repeal mandatory detention and to end the use of private, for-profit prisons – and I’ll never stop fighting to bring compassion and dignity into our immigration system.”

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has condemned the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good , expressing fears over how ICE agents are treating detainees “behind closed doors.” Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross after she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015.

Jayapal and Adam Smith re-introduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act on December 3, 2025. The bill is aimed at accomplishing significant reforms to immigration detention, including repealing mandatory detention, prohibiting detention of families and children in family detention, phasing out private detention facilities and jails, requiring DHS to establish civil detention standards, creating a presumption of release, and imposing a higher burden of proof to detain primary caregivers and vulnerable populations, according to the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

‘We need transparency, accountability, and safety’ Jayapal condemned the Minneapolis shooting in another post, writing, “What happened in Minneapolis this week wasn’t an anomaly. It’s the result of a federal agency operating with no oversight and no respect for human dignity. We need transparency, accountability, and safety in our communities — not this continued reign of terror.”

Jayapal has often criticized Donald Trump’s deportation policies. In a recent post, she said, “I’m an immigrant. Millions of our friends and neighbors are immigrants. Immigrants make this country stronger. They should be welcomed with opportunity, NOT dragged away by masked agents. Trump’s mass deportation agenda hurts us all, and he must be stopped.”