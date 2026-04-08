Republicans voice concern over Trump’s Iran threats: ‘We are not at war…’

Concerns over Donald Trump’s threats against Iran are beginning to emerge within Republican ranks, alongside Democrats calls for his removal. Trump’s warning to destroy Iran if it failed to meet US demands drew criticism globally. But officials maintained the rhetoric was intended as a negotiating tactic. Senator Ron Johnson (L), a close Trump ally, said on the John Solomon Reports podcast that he hoped the comments were “bluster.” (Ron Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lisa Murkowski/ Official X accounts)

In a social media post ahead of a deadline, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.” He later announced a two-week ceasefire.

Republicans push back Some Republicans publicly distanced themselves from the remarks. Senator Ron Johnson, a close Trump ally, said on the John Solomon Reports podcast that he hoped the comments were “bluster.”

“I do not want to see us start blowing up civilian infrastructure… We are not at war with the Iranian people,” Johnson said, according to ABC News.

Texas Republican Representative Nathaniel Moran also rejected the idea of targeting a country at such a scale, writing that he does not support “the destruction of a ‘whole civilization’,” adding, “That is not who we are.”

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