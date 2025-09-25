Ryan Walters resignation rumors: Oklahoma Gov makes decisive statement; Mark McBride in the run

Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters is considering resigning from his post, as per multiple media reports. Fox25, citing sources, said that an announcement was expected on Friday, September 26. Ryan Walters, reportedly, plans to take a position in the private sector.(X/@RyanWalters_)

Walters, reportedly, plans to take a position in the private sector. However, Walters has not yet submitted his resignation formally to Governor Kevin Stitt, local outlets reported.

As per The Oklahoman, Walters may resign to join an out-of-state non-profit. The non-profit is believed to be the Freedom Foundation, the publication reported. Freedom Foundation is a free-market conservative think tank.

As per its site, it takes on ‘government union bosses and defunding their radical unconstitutional agenda everywhere’. Rumors of Walters' resignation did its rounds on social media on September 24. This came on the same day as Walters announced on an X post that there was a partnership with the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, to open chapters in all state high schools. “Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back,” Walters wrote.

Who might replace Ryan Walters

The Governor is expected to appoint a replacement after Walters resigns, KTUL ABC 8 reported, adding that sources said Mark McBride is in the running.

When Fox25 asked McBride about the same, he said “It would be interesting,” but noted that there have been no discussions with the governor about taking up the job. McBride is a former state representative, who said he'd probably accept the position.

He is a fifth generation Oklahoman, and the McBride family has called Moore home since the 1940’s. Mark McBride graduated from Moore High School in 1979 where he was involved with Future Farmers of America. He then attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University before going into farming and ranching operations. He managed this for several years. Besides, Mark has also worked in the oil and gas industry in Oklahoma.

What Oklahoma Governor has said about the rumor

Meanwhile, NBC-affiliate 2 News Oklahoma reached out to Governor Stitt's office, who told the outlet: “Walters hasn’t resigned nor talked to the governor about resigning; there are no plans to appoint anyone to a seat that is currently occupied.”