Susie Wiles ‘sleeps 4 hours’ post viral amid breast cancer diagnosis; ‘you need to remain healthy’

President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. He added that the 68-year-old will continue to work during treatment. Now, a week-old social media post about Wiles' health and sleep schedule has resurfaced. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a board meeting of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts (AP)

Wiles, who is the first woman to ever work as White House chief of staff, is yet to issue a statement.

"Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read More: Did Trump clash with Netanyahu amid Iran war? US President shares update

"She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!" The president added that ‘during the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!'

Old Susie Wiles post resurfaces Meanwhile, a Facebook post about Susie Wiles' health has resurfaced on social media. A user, Garvit Pandey, wrote about the 68-year-old sleeping ‘only 3-4 hours’ for years on March 8.

Read More: 'I would say...': Trump's 1st remark amid rumours of Netanyahu's death in Iran war

“America, I’m about to tell you something about Susie Wiles that’s going to make you realize what TRUE SACRIFICE looks like - because while we’re all sleeping comfortably 7-8 hours every night, Susie is doing something that would destroy most people’s health within weeks, and she’s been doing it for YEARS without a single complaint. Susie Wiles sleeps only 3-4 HOURS every night,” the user wrote on Facebook.