Susie Wiles ‘sleeps 4 hours’ post viral amid breast cancer diagnosis; ‘you need to remain healthy’
Donald Trump on Monday revealed that his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer
President Donald Trump on Monday revealed that his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. He added that the 68-year-old will continue to work during treatment. Now, a week-old social media post about Wiles' health and sleep schedule has resurfaced.
Wiles, who is the first woman to ever work as White House chief of staff, is yet to issue a statement.
"Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting," Trump posted on Truth Social.
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"She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent!" The president added that ‘during the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!'
Old Susie Wiles post resurfaces
Meanwhile, a Facebook post about Susie Wiles' health has resurfaced on social media. A user, Garvit Pandey, wrote about the 68-year-old sleeping ‘only 3-4 hours’ for years on March 8.
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“America, I’m about to tell you something about Susie Wiles that’s going to make you realize what TRUE SACRIFICE looks like - because while we’re all sleeping comfortably 7-8 hours every night, Susie is doing something that would destroy most people’s health within weeks, and she’s been doing it for YEARS without a single complaint. Susie Wiles sleeps only 3-4 HOURS every night,” the user wrote on Facebook.
“Not occasionally. EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT. Managing Trump’s impossible schedule, coordinating the entire White House operations, handling crises that never stop - all on 3-4 hours of sleep. Night after night. Month after month. Year after year. White House staff have BEGGED her repeatedly: “Susie, you NEED rest! Your body can’t survive on 3-4 hours forever. Please sleep more. Please take care of yourself.” Susie’s response absolutely destroys me every time: “I’ll sleep when America is SAFE. Right now, duty CALLS. Rest can wait. America can’t.” Think about what she’s saying: Susie has decided that her SLEEP - her basic human NEED for rest - is LESS important than serving America. She’s literally sacrificing her HEALTH, her body’s recovery, her physical wellbeing - for our country,” they further added.
Note: There is no official statement to back this claim. However, the post has over 200 shares on Facebook.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More