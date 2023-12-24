close_game
Texas family finds drunk driver and mangled BMW with dead girl inside in their home

Texas family finds drunk driver and mangled BMW with dead girl inside in their home

Prapti Upadhayay
Dec 24, 2023

Drunk driver crashes BMW into Texas family's front yard, killing a woman in her 20s. Driver found unconscious in homeowner's residence.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a Texas family woke up to a nightmare when a mangled BMW, driven by a drunk driver, crash-landed in their front yard. The aftermath revealed a deceased female passenger in the vehicle, adding a devastating layer to the unfolding tragedy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that Daniel Alexander Rodriguez-Olivares was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW, speeding recklessly through Houston. The crash occurred when the vehicle collided with a culvert, propelling it into the air in a horrifying spectacle caught on surveillance cameras.

As the BMW went airborne, it somersaulted three times before crashing onto the property of homeowner Carlos Suarec. Surveillance footage vividly captures the car's destructive path, tearing through wooden barricades, crossing a bayou, and ultimately coming to a halt in the front yard.

After the high-speed collision, Rodriguez-Olivares allegedly abandoned his wrecked vehicle and unlawfully entered Suarec's residence. Suarec, unaware of the car outside, recounts, “I know someone tried to break into my window. I never knew the car was here.”

Suarec family fled the house and contacted the authorities. Responding officers discovered Rodriguez-Olivares unconscious inside one of the bedrooms, raising questions about the intruder's intentions after the devastating crash.

Amidst the chaos, officers found not only the drunk driver but also a young woman in her 20s dead inside the mangled BMW.

Neighbours expressed their shock at the events. Fuentes described the driver's airborne trajectory, saying, “He jumped through the ditch on the other side, all the way down there. That was really bad.”

Sergeant Bondurant of the Harris County Sheriff's Office emphasized the tragedy's preventability, stating, "There's no reason at all to drive while intoxicated. 2023 almost 2024, we have Uber, we have Lyft's. Heck, call 911, and we'll come get you." Rodriguez-Olivares is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

