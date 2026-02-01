Train collides with truck in North Carolina amid ‘bomb cyclone’ snowstorm | Video

A train collided with a semi-truck on Saturday afternoon after the vehicle became immobilised on the tracks during a powerful “bomb cyclone” snowstorm that is crippling both North and South Carolina. Dramatic footage shows semi-truck stuck on tracks struck by train in Gastonia as historic winter bomb cyclone batters North Carolina (Gastonia Police Department | Facebook)

The incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Street and Airline Avenue in Gastonia, near Charlotte, as heavy snow and ice made travel difficult and hazardous. No one was injured, according to the police, and the truck driver was able to escape before the crash.

Read more: Mount Airy shooting: Two dead after mass shooting on Welcome Baptist Church Road

Video and collision details The incident took place after several inches of snow had fallen on Gastonia and a large portion of the Carolinas.

A blue Swift Transportation semi truck collided with the train. The video showed the cab of the semi truck crushed against the side of the train. The truck in the photos shared by the Gastonia Police Department was severely damaged and did not have a trailer attached.

The video showed the truck stuck on the tracks while the people around it screamed. The train was coming at a great speed and dashed into the semi-truck stuck on the track.

Local officials warned that intersection closures and detours would remain in place for several hours as crews cleared debris and assessed track safety.

Gastonia Police also emphasized the ongoing hazardous road conditions that have contributed to multiple collisions in the Charlotte metropolitan region throughout the day.