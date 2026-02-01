Train collides with truck in North Carolina amid ‘bomb cyclone’ snowstorm | Video
Dramatic footage showed a semi-truck stuck on tracks struck by a train in Gastonia as a historic winter bomb cyclone battered North Carolina
A train collided with a semi-truck on Saturday afternoon after the vehicle became immobilised on the tracks during a powerful “bomb cyclone” snowstorm that is crippling both North and South Carolina.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Street and Airline Avenue in Gastonia, near Charlotte, as heavy snow and ice made travel difficult and hazardous. No one was injured, according to the police, and the truck driver was able to escape before the crash.
Video and collision details
The incident took place after several inches of snow had fallen on Gastonia and a large portion of the Carolinas.
A blue Swift Transportation semi truck collided with the train. The video showed the cab of the semi truck crushed against the side of the train. The truck in the photos shared by the Gastonia Police Department was severely damaged and did not have a trailer attached.
The video showed the truck stuck on the tracks while the people around it screamed. The train was coming at a great speed and dashed into the semi-truck stuck on the track.
Local officials warned that intersection closures and detours would remain in place for several hours as crews cleared debris and assessed track safety.
Gastonia Police also emphasized the ongoing hazardous road conditions that have contributed to multiple collisions in the Charlotte metropolitan region throughout the day.
Three crashes in Gastonia on Saturday morning
Gastonia police reported multiple wrecks and collisions, multi-vehicle pileups and tractor-trailer spin-outs on slick highways.
On Redbud Drive, a car struck a tiny brick wall for the first crash. On South New Hope Road, close to Redbud Drive, another car collided with a retail center sign. The third crash also happened on Redbud Drive, where three cars collided with each other. None of the three collisions resulted in any injuries.
The National Weather Service (NWS) and local officials have repeatedly urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. The police have issued a warning of slick surfaces, low visibility and widespread travel hazards as estimates suggest 10-12 inches of snow fall.