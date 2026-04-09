Triangle Town Center: Shooting reported at Raleigh shopping mall; first details

The reporter noted that Raleigh police were on the scene along the boulevard. The incident appeared to have taken place in the parking lot of the shopping center because the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. The report added that they could see fourteen evidence markers placed in the area.

A shooting was reported at the Triangle Town Center shopping mall at 5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday. WRAL shared a video of the news report on the shooting.

Raleigh Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting. There's no information on what led to shots being fired. Currently, there's no information on injuries or the details of the suspect either.

The news of the shooting drew reactions from locals, with one person lamenting the state of law and order. They shared a ‘I voted for this’ photo indicating an anti-gun violence stance. Notably, guns are prohibited on the Triangle Town Center premises. The Code of Conduct states ‘Carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management’ is not allowed.

(This is a developing story)