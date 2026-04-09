Triangle Town Center: Shooting reported at Raleigh shopping mall; first details
A shooting was reported at the Triangle Town Center shopping mall at 5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.
A shooting was reported at the Triangle Town Center shopping mall at 5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday. WRAL shared a video of the news report on the shooting.
The reporter noted that Raleigh police were on the scene along the boulevard. The incident appeared to have taken place in the parking lot of the shopping center because the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. The report added that they could see fourteen evidence markers placed in the area.
Raleigh Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting. There's no information on what led to shots being fired. Currently, there's no information on injuries or the details of the suspect either.
The news of the shooting drew reactions from locals, with one person lamenting the state of law and order. They shared a ‘I voted for this’ photo indicating an anti-gun violence stance. Notably, guns are prohibited on the Triangle Town Center premises. The Code of Conduct states ‘Carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management’ is not allowed.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More