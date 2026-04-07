Trump health: Photos of POTUS' new bald spot surface after Walter Reed rumors

During Donald Trump's press conference at the White House after two F-15E pilots were rescued from Iran, a viewer noticed that the President displayed a new bald spot while reading a speech touting the accomplishments of the US military operation. This comes shortly after rumors surfaced about Trump’s health and hospitalization.

Bald patches are distinct, smooth areas on the scalp or body where hair has suddenly stopped growing, leaving the skin exposed. It is often caused by autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata.

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Rumors about Trump’s health Rumors surfaced about Trump's health after the White House declared a press 'lid' at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, which signaled no public appearances for the day. The speculations only grew after prediction markets and commentators amplified the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation. There was widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups. Rumors surfaced that Trump was hospitalized at the Maryland facility on Saturday, April 4.

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However, several posts on X indicated that the claims were not true, including a post by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. He released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, Trump faced 25th Amendment calls after he shared an expletive-laden threat to Iran hours after the health rumors surfaced. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.

After the post, several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment.