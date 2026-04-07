Trump health: Photos of POTUS' new bald spot surface after Walter Reed rumors
During Donald Trump's press conference at the White House after two F-15E pilots were rescued from Iran, a viewer noticed that he displayed a new bald spot.
During Donald Trump's press conference at the White House after two F-15E pilots were rescued from Iran, a viewer noticed that the President displayed a new bald spot while reading a speech touting the accomplishments of the US military operation. This comes shortly after rumors surfaced about Trump’s health and hospitalization.
Democratic strategist and former DNC field director Adam Parkhomenko posted a photo of Trump’s bald spot and wrote, “Missed a spot today.”
Bald patches are distinct, smooth areas on the scalp or body where hair has suddenly stopped growing, leaving the skin exposed. It is often caused by autoimmune conditions like alopecia areata.
Read More | ‘Sick people’: Donald Trump Jr. reacts to ‘demonic’ speculations about dad Trump's health
Rumors about Trump’s health
Rumors surfaced about Trump's health after the White House declared a press 'lid' at 11:08 am on Saturday, April 4, which signaled no public appearances for the day. The speculations only grew after prediction markets and commentators amplified the hospitalisation theory without any confirmation. There was widespread speculation about Trump’s health and his past visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which many assumed were not just routine check-ups. Rumors surfaced that Trump was hospitalized at the Maryland facility on Saturday, April 4.
Read More | Trump 25th Amendment row: Melania, Kai Trump share updates as approval ratings dip
However, several posts on X indicated that the claims were not true, including a post by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. He released a rare statement claiming that the president was "working nonstop" at the White House and Oval Office throughout the Easter weekend.
Meanwhile, Trump faced 25th Amendment calls after he shared an expletive-laden threat to Iran hours after the health rumors surfaced. The fiery Easter Sunday message prompted several commenters to demand his impeachment.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote.
After the post, several critics, including insiders and lawmakers, reportedly began calling for consideration of section 4 of the 25th Amendment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More