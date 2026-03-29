Trump's pet name for Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed as ‘disgusting’ and ‘inappropriate’

President Donald Trump recently revealed a pet name he uses for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and current ambassador to Greece. The nickname has drawn criticism from social media users, who described it as “jarring” and "disturbing." US President Donald Trump, left, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, US ambassador to Greece, during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

The nickname The exchange took place during the White House Greek Independence Day celebration, where Trump and Guilfoyle appeared together. Speaking to the media, Trump introduced the nickname.

"I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right?” he said, inviting Guilfoyle to stand beside him. "But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.”

Social media reactions The nickname sparked immediate backlash online. Users on X criticized the comment.

One person wrote on X, "Disgusting. I am no fan of Guilfoyle, but no one should be treated like this."

Another added, “GoodGod, his inappropriateness has no bounds. I cannot stand to look at or listen to her and even I think that is a hideous thing for the POTUS to say about her.”

A third person commented, "Kimber-LAY? That a man of his years is a dirty old man is not unusual. That a president of the United States would say something so bizarre, so ugly is beyond insanity. If the man is sick, so is our presidency!"

Another wrote, "Kimber-lay. Exactly what you'd expect from that freak. He will forever be a stain on this country."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle relationships Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, during which she served as First Lady of San Francisco. Prior to that, she was married to businessman Eric Villency, with whom she has a son, Ronan.

From 2018 to 2024, Guilfoyle was in a high-profile relationship with Donald Trump Jr. The couple became engaged in 2020 but ended their engagement in late 2024.

Don Jr., 48, is now engaged to 39-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson.