Trump's pet name for Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed as ‘disgusting’ and ‘inappropriate’
The nickname has drawn criticism from social media users, who described it as “jarring” and "disturbing."
President Donald Trump recently revealed a pet name he uses for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. and current ambassador to Greece. The nickname has drawn criticism from social media users, who described it as “jarring” and "disturbing."
The nickname
The exchange took place during the White House Greek Independence Day celebration, where Trump and Guilfoyle appeared together. Speaking to the media, Trump introduced the nickname.
"I love calling her ‘Kimber-lay,’ that’s my little pet name, right?” he said, inviting Guilfoyle to stand beside him. "But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. And I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends.”
Social media reactions
The nickname sparked immediate backlash online. Users on X criticized the comment.
One person wrote on X, "Disgusting. I am no fan of Guilfoyle, but no one should be treated like this."
Another added, “GoodGod, his inappropriateness has no bounds. I cannot stand to look at or listen to her and even I think that is a hideous thing for the POTUS to say about her.”
A third person commented, "Kimber-LAY? That a man of his years is a dirty old man is not unusual. That a president of the United States would say something so bizarre, so ugly is beyond insanity. If the man is sick, so is our presidency!"
Another wrote, "Kimber-lay. Exactly what you'd expect from that freak. He will forever be a stain on this country."
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Kimberly Guilfoyle relationships
Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, during which she served as First Lady of San Francisco. Prior to that, she was married to businessman Eric Villency, with whom she has a son, Ronan.
From 2018 to 2024, Guilfoyle was in a high-profile relationship with Donald Trump Jr. The couple became engaged in 2020 but ended their engagement in late 2024.
Don Jr., 48, is now engaged to 39-year-old socialite Bettina Anderson.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More