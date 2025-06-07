US, China to hold trade deal talks on June 9, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that representatives from his cabinet will meet with those of China in London June 9 to discuss a trade deal. The announcement comes just a day after Donald Trump spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a rare leader-to-leader phone call.(Reuters)

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer, will be meeting in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with Representatives of China, with reference to the Trade Deal."

The President said that "the meeting should go very well".

The announcement comes just a day after Trump spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a rare leader-to-leader call amid weeks of escalating trade tensions over his sweeping global tariffs and battle over critical minerals.

Donald Trump had posted on social media that his one-and-a-half-hour-long phone call with Xi had a "positive conclusion".

"There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer," Trump had said.

Earlier, the US President said that it was "extremely hard" to reach a deal with Xi as he ramped up his global trade war by doubling tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

US-China trade war

China has been at the centre of Trump's tariffs, with Beijing being slapped with 145 per cent levies on its goods. Beijing was prompted to hit back at the US with 125 per cent tariffs on its goods.

On May 12, the two countries arrived at a 90-day deal to roll back some of the tit-for-tat tariffs they placed on each other since Trump's presidential inauguration in January.

The US lowered its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145 per cent to 30 per cent. In exchange, China dropped its levies on American goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

However, the temporary deal did not address the wider concerns that strain China and the US' bilateral ties. From the illegal fentanyl trade to the status of a democratically governed Taiwan, and Washington's complaints about Beijing's dominant and export-driven economic model, none of these they said were addressed.

Earlier this week, the Chinese Commerce Ministry had also accused the US of violating their recent trade deal by taking "multiple discriminatory restrictive measures against China".

These measures included the recent AI chip export controls, halt of sales of chip design software to China and the revoking of visas of Chinese students in the US.

(with inputs from agencies)