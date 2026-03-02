US fourth service member killed: Trump warns against ‘likely more’ deaths of troops amid Iran war

A fourth service member has died after sustaining injuries amid rising Iran-US conflict, the US Central Command said. US Central Command confirmed a fourth service member's death due to injuries from Iran's attacks, bringing the total fatalities to four in Kuwait.

“As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action,” US Central Command mentioned in a post on X. “The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

The service member was killed in the same incident in Kuwait that previously claimed the lives of three others, according to one US official and a source familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

The identities of the deceased will be kept confidential for 24 hours following the notification of next of kin, as per CENTCOM's statement.