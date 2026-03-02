US fourth service member killed: Trump warns against ‘likely more’ deaths of troops amid Iran war
A fourth U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained amid rising Iran-US tensions, according to the Central Command.
“As of 7:30 am ET, March 2, four U.S. service members have been killed in action,” US Central Command mentioned in a post on X. “The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”
The service member was killed in the same incident in Kuwait that previously claimed the lives of three others, according to one US official and a source familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.
The identities of the deceased will be kept confidential for 24 hours following the notification of next of kin, as per CENTCOM's statement.
Trump vows avenge, but warns against ‘likely more’ deaths of US troops
Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a new video address, pledging to seek retribution for the deaths of American troops following the coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, while accusing the Iranian government of “waging war against civilization itself.”
Trump acknowledged the deaths of three service members, stating, "we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives” and urged prayers for the “full recovery” of five others who sustained serious injuries.
He, however, cautioned, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is likely to be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”
Trump vs Iran
In his tirade against Iran, Trump went on to claim that Iran's "entire military command is gone" and that several of them "want to surrender. "They want immunity. They’re calling by the thousands,” the POTUS added.
However, Iran's military, specifically the Revolutionary Guard Corps, has warned of initiating its "most intense offensive operation" to date, focusing on Israeli and American military facilities. The retaliatory strikes have targeted US bases located in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
