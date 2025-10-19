US introduces new immigration parole fee: Here's what applicant should know and who is exempt

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has imposed a new $1,000 (about ₹88,000) immigration parole charge that would be paid by certain migrants who are requesting temporary authorisation to enter or stay in the country. USCIS will collect parole fee from migrants in the US, with exemptions for specific cases.(REUTERS)

What is immigration parole?

Through parole, people can remain in the US without a visa or official admission, typically for public service or humanitarian reasons. It provides temporary lawful admission in some extraordinary circumstances but does not confer immigration status.

What does new parole fee cover?

The new $1,000 fee will be applied to all migrants who are granted parole under Section 212(d)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act as of October 16, 2025. That comprises:

Extensions of current permission, or re-parole

Parole is in effect for people who are already in the US.

Parole from the custody of DHS

The One Big Beautiful Bill fee will be charged on top of any current biometric or filing fees levied by the USCIS. It won't replace other application expenses.

According to USCIS, when submitting Form I-131, applicants should not pay the amount in full. Rather, the agency will let applicants know if they qualify for parole or payment is needed.

“USCIS will collect the immigration parole fee if you are physically present in the United States and we are granting you parole or a new period of parole,” the agency stated. “We will not grant parole unless you pay the immigration parole fee as instructed and within the specified time period.”

Three branches of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that oversee parole will collect the fee: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Who are required to pay parole fee?

Parole allows new entrants to temporarily enter the US for public interest or humanitarian purposes. For example, allowing someone from a conflict area to temporarily enter the US for protection while their asylum petition is being processed.

Re-parole refers to those who were previously on parole and are requesting an extension. For example, a migrant who was previously granted a one-year parole and now requests a renewal.

Those who have been granted parole in the US (such as some undocumented family members of US military personnel), such as a noncitizen spouse of a US service member who is seeking for parole in order to continue living in the country legally.

People who were released on parole from DHS custody.

Who are not required to pay parole fee?

The new fee will not apply to some groups or situations. These consist of:

Those already in the United States who are not receiving fresh parole. Someone who enters the country lawfully on a visa, such as an H-1B or F-1 visa, and is requesting an immigration benefit rather than parole.

Informants or witnesses supporting investigations or legal proceedings.

Life-saving or emergency medical cases: A person who has been given parole to flee imminent danger or for urgent medical evacuation following an accident.

According to USCIS, waivers would only be granted in extreme circumstances, like medical evacuations or situations involving immediate danger.