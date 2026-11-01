US says most visa cancellations involved people no longer eligible to stay as Trump admin revokes over 300,000 visas

"The vast majority of these revocations were due to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or other information indicating the individual was no longer eligible for a visa," the department said.

In a post on X, the State Department said the vast majority of revocations were linked to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or other information indicating that the individual was no longer eligible for a US visa.

The Trump administration has revoked more than 300,000 US visas, with the State Department saying most cancellations involved individuals who were no longer eligible to hold a visa because of criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations or fraud.

The statement follows the administration's disclosure that it had revoked more than 300,000 visas since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025.

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Why the State Department says visas were revoked The department has cited criminal conduct, violations of immigration rules and inaccurate information provided by visa holders as key reasons for the cancellations.

Public safety concerns and other information affecting an individual's eligibility were also included among the grounds for revocation.

The latest statement does not provide a detailed breakdown of the cancellations by visa category, nationality or individual reason. It also does not identify how many revocations involved students, temporary workers, tourists or other visa holders.

The administration has described its approach as part of a wider effort to strengthen visa screening and enforce immigration laws.

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Over 300,000 visas revoked under Trump The more than 300,000 revocations represent a significant increase from the figure previously disclosed by the State Department.

The department had reported more than 175,000 visa cancellations by August 10. The latest figure, disclosed on October 20, indicates that the total rose substantially over the following weeks.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration had revoked more visas, and at a faster pace, than any previous administration.

The cancellations come amid the administration's broader immigration enforcement drive, which has included stricter screening of foreign nationals and increased scrutiny of visa holders.