US says most visa cancellations involved people no longer eligible to stay as Trump admin revokes over 300,000 visas
The State Department says most of the administration’s more than 300,000 visa revocations involved holders no longer eligible to remain in the US.
The Trump administration has revoked more than 300,000 US visas, with the State Department saying most cancellations involved individuals who were no longer eligible to hold a visa because of criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations or fraud.
In a post on X, the State Department said the vast majority of revocations were linked to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or other information indicating that the individual was no longer eligible for a US visa.
"The vast majority of these revocations were due to criminal activity, public safety concerns, immigration violations, fraud or misrepresentation, or other information indicating the individual was no longer eligible for a visa," the department said.
The statement follows the administration's disclosure that it had revoked more than 300,000 visas since President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025.
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Why the State Department says visas were revoked
The department has cited criminal conduct, violations of immigration rules and inaccurate information provided by visa holders as key reasons for the cancellations.
Public safety concerns and other information affecting an individual's eligibility were also included among the grounds for revocation.
The latest statement does not provide a detailed breakdown of the cancellations by visa category, nationality or individual reason. It also does not identify how many revocations involved students, temporary workers, tourists or other visa holders.
The administration has described its approach as part of a wider effort to strengthen visa screening and enforce immigration laws.
Also Read: Trump administration imposes visa restrictions on migrant caravan organizers
Over 300,000 visas revoked under Trump
The more than 300,000 revocations represent a significant increase from the figure previously disclosed by the State Department.
The department had reported more than 175,000 visa cancellations by August 10. The latest figure, disclosed on October 20, indicates that the total rose substantially over the following weeks.
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration had revoked more visas, and at a faster pace, than any previous administration.
The cancellations come amid the administration's broader immigration enforcement drive, which has included stricter screening of foreign nationals and increased scrutiny of visa holders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More