US Surgeon General warns parenting can be harmful to ‘mental health’ and ‘well-being’

The US Surgeon General is warning people that parenting can be harmful to “mental health” and overall “well-being.” In the advisory issued Wednesday, Dr. Vivek Murthy highlighted the “silent struggles” of parents in today's world. The Doctors for America founder drew instances from his own parenting journey, saying being a father is the “toughest and most rewarding” job. The 30-page document delves into a number of factors that contribute to growing stress levels in parents. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory that warns parenting can be harmful to mental health (REUTERS)

US Surgeon General issues urgent warning highlighting increasing stress levels in parents

In the advisory that “calls the American people’s attention to an urgent public health issue and provides recommendations for how it should be addressed,” Murthy notes that there is an urgent need for support among parents due to deteriorating mental health.

“The work of parenting is essential not only for the health of children but also for the health of society,” he said, revealing that 41% of parents are so stressed that they cannot function most days, while 48% said that “most days their stress is completely overwhelming.”

“We know that the well-being of parents and caregivers is directly linked to the well-being of their children. The stresses parents and caregivers have today are being passed to children in direct and indirect ways, impacting families and communities across America,” Murthy went on.

“The more parents feel they are falling short of meeting their children’s needs, the more they scramble to make up lost ground,” he said, highlighting the various factors that cause stress among parents in today's world. Murthy cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a major contributor to stressors among parents.

Another factor that has peaked stress levels in American parents is the issue of firearms safety. “Firearm-related injury has become the leading cause of death among U.S. children and adolescents ages 1-19 years old,” according to the advisory.

“School safety concerns among parents are high and typically rise after a prominent mass shooting occurs. School shootings, or the possibility of one, are a significant source of stress for nearly three-quarters of parents (74%),” Murthy added.