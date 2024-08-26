‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trendsetter Jools Lebron loses trademark rights, sobs on TikTok

American TikToker Jools Lebron became an Instagram sensation on August 2, 2024. The influencer posted a video titled “How to be demure at work,” which received millions of views. Following this success, she went on to post videos for the “Very Demure, Very Mindful" series. Recently, the influencer declared that she does not have the official rights to the viral phrase since someone else filed for it first. Fans everywhere were seen upset, mourning the unfair loss. Jools Lebron distraught over losing trademark for 'very demure, very mindful'(Instagram )

Why did Jools Lebron lose the trademark rights?

As reported by NBC News, the transgender creator uses she/her pronouns and usually posts beauty advice on social media. Recently, she posted a video on August 25, 2024, crying over losing her dreams to someone else. Jools was upset because she could no longer launch the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” merch because someone filed for trademark rights before her.

Unfortunately for Lebron, trademarks are not granted based on who applied first. It is legally permitted for multiple parties to make their case, which makes the competition higher.

TMZ reported a person named Jefferson Bates from Washington filed documents for the phrase before Jools applied for the rights. She posted on TikTok shortly after, stating, “I've just invested so much money and time into this and I feel like I did it wrong, like I feel like I didn't try hard enough.” She went on to add, “I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball.” The TikToker expressed, “I don't even know what I could've done better 'cause like I didn't have the resources.”

However, there are still chances for her to claim the trademark. Looks like she will be needing a lawyer soon.

How has TikTok changed Jools Lebron's life?

In another TikTok video, Jools revealed that she just “made a silly video” but its results "changed" her life. She has collaborated with make-up brands like ONE/SIZE, Kendrasboutique, and Trixie Cosmetics. Companies Lyft and Verizon have also collaborated with her "demure" self.

Jools told CBS Morning, “Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world.”

On 21st August, Jools left a hint for her fans in an Instagram post. She was snapped in front of a Netflix-owned building, and fans couldn't wait to hear more. The caption read, “What can I say?!” Netflix's official page liked the post and commented, “CUTESY!!!!!” This has led to speculations that the influencer will soon be seen in an upcoming project in collaboration with the company.

After her post, Netflix also posted Jools on its official page, where officials urged fans to "check out all the titles" @joolieannie “hand-picked in her VERY DEMURE, VERY MINDFUL row on Netflix.” This has sparked even more curiosity among fans. However, the streaming company has yet to provide more information on this exciting project.