Viral baby macaque Punch turns 8 months, thriving at Japan zoo as he ditches toy

Clips of the baby macaque dragging the toy everywhere spread online, turning him into an internet sensation. The hashtag #HangInTherePunch gained traction, with visitors from across the world flocking to the zoo.

Punch was born on July 26, 2025, but was abandoned by his mother soon after birth. Zoo keepers stepped in to raise him, offering a plush toy for comfort.

A baby macaque that once captured global attention for clinging to a stuffed toy is now showing signs of growing independence. Punch , the young monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo, has turned eight months old and is increasingly adapting to life among his troop.

According to AFP reporting, the zoo saw daily footfall jump to around 2,000-3,000 visitors, nearly ten times the usual off-season numbers.

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“I think it’s the relatability of it,” one visitor told AFP, explaining why Punch’s story resonated with so many.

Letting go of the toy Now, fresh updates and images suggest Punch is no longer as dependent on his stuffed companion. While he was once rarely seen without it, he is increasingly spending time exploring, playing, and interacting with other monkeys.

Earlier this month, zoo officials had already noted that Punch was beginning to clutch the toy less frequently as he acclimatised to his environment.

Recent visuals show him climbing, playing with branches, and even seeking shelter alongside other macaques: signs that he is slowly integrating into the group.

Learning the rules of the troop Japanese macaques follow a strict social hierarchy, and newcomers often face what appears to be rough treatment.

Zoo official Takashi Yasunaga said such behaviour is part of normal socialisation. Higher-ranked monkeys may “discipline and scold” younger ones, which is “fundamentally different from abuse in human society,” he explained.

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“We’re watching with patience and care as Punch gets trained in the troop and learns rules of monkey society,” Yasunaga said.

Visitors have also noted his gradual progress. “He’s going through a lot, but seeing him come through adversity… it’s nice to see strength in that way,” one tourist told AFP.